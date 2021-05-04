Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Crack New All-Time Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields
2021-05-04 10:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: The Euro Bull vs The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 09:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
2021-05-04 02:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-05-03 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections
2021-05-04 08:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch Ahead of BoE
2021-05-04 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
USD/JPY Hits Session Low as ISM Manufacturing Misses Forecast
2021-05-03 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.59% FTSE 100: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SBBDdNNBaE
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/mOUO9YYptX
  • Coming up in 10 minutes. Please join me if you can as I look at the charts, the sentiment data on the calendar this week and the IG client positioning data https://t.co/dHGwe26vy8
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (MAR) Actual: £11.8B Expected: £5.8B Previous: £6.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (MAR) Actual: 82.7K Expected: 92.3K Previous: 87.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (APR) Actual: 60.9 Expected: 60.7 Previous: 58.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • Please join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/diCwqqa7eS https://t.co/IeeLbDTHrU
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/Gzva3YuPXu
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (APR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 60.7 Previous: 58.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £5.8B Previous: £6.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Crack New All-Time Highs

Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Crack New All-Time Highs

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Ethereum (ETH/USD) and Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Ethereum (ETH) continues to press higher.
  • Dogecoin (DOGE) back in the spotlight.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has broken above $3,000 with ease and continues to pare back Bitcoin’s market dominance. Bitcoin’s market dominance is now around 46.5%, a low last seen in August 2018, with Ethereum’s dominance now seen at 17.2%. Ethereum is up 30% over the last 7 days and continues to out-perform Bitcoin with the ETH/BTC spread now back above 600.

Ethereum/Bitcoin Spread Weekly Chart (June 2018 – May 4, 2021)

Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Crack New All-Time Highs

Ethereum (ETH) Hits a Fresh Record High, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP) Rally Hard

The daily ETH/USD chart shows how easily the $3,000 level was broken and suggests that ETH/USD will continue to point higher. The CCI indicator is showing that Ethereum is overbought, while the 14-day ATR shows that volatility is at record levels and again suggests a level of caution.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart (October 2020 – May 4, 2021)

Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Crack New All-Time Highs

Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in vogue and is also making a new all-time high. The meme coin is now the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization - $56.9 billion – and is up 58% in the last 7 seven days and 15% in the last 24 hours alone. The daily chart shows that the 0.44/0.45 level is currently blocking further upside and Dogecoin will need to break this zone with conviction if it is to press ever higher.

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Daily Price Chart (January – May 4, 2021)

Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Crack New All-Time Highs

Chart via Tradingview.com

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields
European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields
2021-05-04 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections
2021-05-04 08:00:00
USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-05-04 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks Past RBA, Focusing on Stocks and Sentiment
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks Past RBA, Focusing on Stocks and Sentiment
2021-05-04 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum