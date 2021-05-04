News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Factory Orders MoM (MAR) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1.3% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.08%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PtdjM8havd
  • The $VIX has moved back above the 20.00 level for the first time since late March as US indices extend their decline. DOW -0.68% SPX -1.02% NDX -1.95% RUT -1.19% $DIA $SPY $QQQ $IWM https://t.co/HVX66Rndpc
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.08% Silver: 0.08% Gold: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CxwF3oZdaX
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Factory Orders MoM (MAR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.3% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • #Ethereum continues to hit fresh record highs. After breaking above 3,200 for the first time yesterday, the crypto is now trading right around 3,500. $ETH https://t.co/pfZnr2Lk9p
  • Is $EURUSD bullish or bearish? Checkout analysts @nickcawley1 and @MartinSEssex discuss their viewpoints on EU vaccination programs and Q1 GDP figures. What's your take on EUR/USD? https://t.co/NM0dFXfB8P https://t.co/tTqqTWp0iQ
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.18% France 40: -0.19% Wall Street: -0.35% US 500: -0.51% Germany 30: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5jEliNhG1v
  • $EURGBP slipped to a twelve day low around the 0.8650 level this morning before rebounding higher, now trading back above 0.8680. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/qwCDnpCCr3
  • $NZDUSD has headed lower today after attempting to rebound yesterday. The pair slipped to an intraday low just below the 0.7120 level, hitting a nearly three week low. $NZD $USD https://t.co/JZ4cxHhESz
EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear

EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro (EUR/USD) - Weakness on the Horizon

  • Eurozone in a double-dip recession.
  • The lagging EU vaccination program will weigh on EUR/USD in the weeks ahead.
  • In this article DailyFX Strategist Nick Cawley puts the case for EUR/USD weakness.
  • DailyFX analyst Martin Essex argued earlier today that EUR/USD will strengthen.

The covid-19 pandemic continues to hit the Euro-area hard with the latest Q1 GDP figures showing a double-dip recession with economies across the single-block hampered by a slow vaccine roll-out and ongoing lockdowns. Germany’s growth contracted by 1.7% in Q1, while Italy entered a technical recession with two-quarters of negative growth, -1.8% in Q4 and -0.4% in Q1 2021. While the Euro-area release was marginally better than expected, the difference with the United States is stark, where the latest Q1GDP data showed an annualized growth rate of 6.4%. The Euro-area may narrow this gap over the coming months, but until then US dollar strength will continue to push EUR/USD lower.

EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The problems with the EU vaccination program have been well documented and it is good news that vaccinations are now taking place at a faster rate across the block. In the US, 44% of the population has had at least one vaccination shot, while the two best-placed EU members, Germany and France, have one-shot vaccination rates of 28% and 23% respectively. Over the next few months, it is expected the EU program will catch up with the US - and the UK - but the prior time lag will still leave the EU economy underperforming the US markedly. Strong US data releases over the last few weeks continue to confirm the strength of the US economy, aided by ultra-loose monetary policy, and it is likely that these liquidity measures will come under increasing scrutiny in the weeks and months ahead.

The closely followed University of Michigan consumer sentiment index recently hit a pre-pandemic high, while last week’s US conference board consumer confidence reading jumped to 121.7 compared to a reading of 109.0 in March and again is back at pre-February 2020 levels. On Friday (May 7) the latest US Labour report is expected to confirm the ongoing strength in the jobs market with expectations of nearly 1 million new jobs added in April, bringing down the unemployment rate to 5.8% from 6.0% in March.

Any additional strong US data releases, or official suggestions of a timetable to rein back liquidity measures, will force US Treasury yields higher, weighing on EUR/USD. While the yield differential between the US Treasury 10-year and the German 10-year Bund has narrowed from around -210 to -186 recently, the spread remains under pressure and may revisit the -250 lows seen in early-mid 2019. This will present a further EUR/USD headwind as investors seek the higher returns available on the US benchmark bond.

A look at recent EUR/USD price action suggests a sideways to mildly bearish outlook. The European Central Bank will look positively at a lower EUR/USD rate – helping the block’s exports and importing inflation – and a further drift lower cannot be discounted. To confirm further weakness the April 29 high needs to remain unbroken, leaving the recent lower highs in place, while the recent lower low at 1.1704 is unlikely to come under pressure in the near term.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – May 4, 2021)

EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields
European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields
2021-05-04 10:00:00
Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Crack New All-Time Highs
Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Crack New All-Time Highs
2021-05-04 08:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish