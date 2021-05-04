British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Meetings; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs
2021-05-03 22:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Market Considers Transitory Inflation Theme
2021-05-04 02:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-05-03 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections
2021-05-04 08:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch Ahead of BoE
2021-05-04 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
USD/JPY Hits Session Low as ISM Manufacturing Misses Forecast
2021-05-03 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.56%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/di7FVNlqMk
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/Fq3leJ1Mm1
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.07% Silver: -0.28% Gold: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3ulP8FTatX
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8FIEJuysq2
  • 🇨🇭 Consumer Confidence (Q2) Actual: -7.1 Previous: -14.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • 🇨🇭 Consumer Confidence (Q2) Actual: -18 Previous: -30 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.05% Wall Street: -0.07% US 500: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JNajq24hAj
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Consumer Confidence (Q2) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -14.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • ETH/BTC keeps on giving...#eth #btc @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/LaHLvlufCs
  • 🇷🇺 Markit Manufacturing PMI (APR) Actual: 50.4 Previous: 51.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD will likely trade sideways around the 1.39 level ahead of Thursday’s monetary policy decision by the Bank of England.
  • UK local, regional and mayoral elections take place the same day but the results are not likely to emerge until later.
Advertisement

GBP/USD to trade sideways near-term

GBP/USD and the GBP crosses are expected to trade sideways this week, with GBP/USD staying close to the 1.39 level ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee. Given the UK economic recovery after the pandemic-induced slump, traders will be watching out for any decision by the MPC on tapering its huge economic stimulus measures.

That would be positive for GBP but traders will also be watching out for the results of UK local, regional and mayoral elections the same day, although the results will take time to trickle out. In particular, an overall majority for the pro-independence Scottish National Party could weaken the Pound as it would raise the chances of Scotland breaking away from the UK, although not for a long time.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 23, 2020 – May 4, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Also worth keeping an eye open for will be the result of a by-election in Hartlepool, where the Conservatives are challenging for the seat currently held by Labour. A Conservative win would likely be positive for GBP as the markets generally prefer the Tories and could, combined with any news on tapering, lift GBP/USD back above the 1.40 mark.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-05-04 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks Past RBA, Focusing on Stocks and Sentiment
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks Past RBA, Focusing on Stocks and Sentiment
2021-05-04 05:00:00
S&P 500 Index Rises on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Mixed
S&P 500 Index Rises on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Mixed
2021-05-04 01:00:00
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-03 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish