BlackBerry (BB): A Blast from the Past in the Market's Crosshairs

News
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
2021-04-30 14:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
News
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
2021-04-30 15:25:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Set for Success After Upbeat Tech Earnings
2021-04-29 20:35:00
News
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-04-29 18:30:00
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds
2021-04-30 11:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
Real Time News
  • NY Fed GDPNowcast for Q2 rises to 5.28%, previous 4.57%. $USD
  • The $DXY is continuing higher, now above the 91.20 level, at a one week high. Buying activity in the US Dollar has increased today amidst end-of-month flows. $USD https://t.co/rp1wUMUD6n
  • US "closely monitoring" China's compliance with phase-one trade deal, keeps China on watch for IP violations. $USD $CNH $CNY
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.56% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mLqh8Cg8ey
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.22% France 40: -0.23% US 500: -0.50% Wall Street: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZYpj423Ven
  • The US Dollar has strengthened today, with the $DXY rising from around 90.65 to currently trade back above the 91.00 level. The index has returned to trade around its pre-FOMC level. $USD https://t.co/bA7AZWQSfX
  • I have to say, I definitely didn't start this week thinking "the Canadian Dollar is going to dominate". $USDCAD https://t.co/BCvRm973iy
  • - There are "real excesses" in the housing market
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.28% Silver: -0.30% Oil - US Crude: -2.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4kFYokwMbY
  • DAX stabilizing after some minor weakness, trend still intact. CAC acting better than the DAX, watch lower channel line for support. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/KgT9WYwKcy https://t.co/VX3o6lfaQx
BlackBerry (BB): A Blast from the Past in the Market's Crosshairs

BlackBerry (BB): A Blast from the Past in the Market's Crosshairs

Izaac Brook, James Stanley,

Blackberry (BB) Talking Points:

  • BlackBerry used to dominate the mobile market but gave up most if not all of their share to Apple and Android-based devices.
  • Recent attempts at revival have fallen flat but the stock began to get attention again earlier this year around the Reddit-fueled rallies.
BlackBerry (BB) stock has been less successful than GME and AMC in the aftermath of the January short-squeeze. The stock peaked around $25 per share in Jan. and now trades below $10. While BlackBerry is far past its heyday, the company does have a new flagship smartphone planned for release in 2021. Even more importantly, the company recently partnered with Amazon Web Services to create a cloud-based vehicle data platform. As autonomous vehicles and related technology advances, BlackBerry may be poised to benefit from increased adoption of its new services. The company announced lackluster Q4 earnings at the end of March and is likely to announce similar results for Q1 earnings in June.

The early-year flare was certainly a case for excitement. But, unlike both GME or AMC, the stock has been unable to hold on to much of those gains, with prices reverting back to more-depressed levels below the $10/share price.

BlackBerry (BB) Daily Price Chart

BlackBerry Daily Price Chart

Chart created by James Stanley, Source: TradingView

But, taking a step back to put that early-year flare and that more recent downtrend into perspective, and it becomes obvious that this is not the company that once dominated the mobile market. The early-year ramp now looks but a small blip in an otherwise negative long-term scenario on the below chart.

BlackBerry (BB) Monthly Price Chart

BlackBerry Monthly Price Chart

Chart created by James Stanley, Source: TradingView

--- written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern, James Stanley, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

