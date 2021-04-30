News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
2021-04-30 14:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-04-30 17:40:00
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
2021-04-30 12:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as 3-Month Losing Streak Nears End
2021-04-30 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds
2021-04-30 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting: Why Investors Will Care but Meme Traders Won't

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting: Why Investors Will Care but Meme Traders Won't

Brendan Fagan,

Berkshire Hathaway Meeting Talking Points:

  • Berkshire Hathaway shares sit at record highs prior to the company’s annual shareholder meeting
  • Warren Buffett will be the center of attention, after making many bold moves in the market last year
  • Meme stock investors will most likely disregard the insight from the “Woodstock for value investors”
All eyes will focus on Los Angeles this weekend, as Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger host Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting virtually. Last year, Buffett struck a sour tone when describing the state of the pandemic and his outlook for various secrets within capital markets. Most notably, Buffett and Berkshire unloaded their entire position in the domestic airline industry, reflecting the growing worries surrounding pandemic-affected industries.

Buffett, a disciple of Benjamin Graham, looks to purchase and hold securities whose prices are substantially lower than their intrinsic value. Taking a top-down approach, Buffett focuses on companies themselves rather than the supply/demand factors relationship that determines price on a daily level. Prior to the meeting, Berkshire stock sits at all-time highs as the company’s equity investments continue to produce stellar returns and look set to benefit from a reopening of the economy.

Berkshire Class A Stock Monthly Chart

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting: Why Investors Will Care but Meme Traders Won't

Chart created on TradingView

Shareholders attending the virtual summit are expected to press Buffett and Munger on a variety of issues, ranging from cryptocurrencies, asset bubbles, Buffett’s decision to dump airlines last year, and the $138 billion that Berkshire is sitting on. While many will press Buffett on what he deems to be attractive, a large crowd of investors will be tuning out the noise coming from Los Angeles.

The antithesis of Buffett following, or the “meme-crowd,” will most likely cast away any headlines that come from the Berkshire annual meeting. The chasm between value-oriented investors and thrill-seeking “traders” has only widened during the pandemic, as cheap money flooded into the stock market and fueled a speculative mania earlier in 2021. The market appears to be dividing into two segments; one side dominated by those investing in undervalued and underappreciated assets, while the other side chases speculative gains via options or short-squeezes. For more on this speculative mania, please click here.

While Buffett will most likely be asked about the strange phenomena that have captivated the investing community this year, those that perpetrated those events will most likely ignore any such remarks. Buffett, who recommends that people purchase index funds for risk management and diversification purposes, has warned investors in the past not to chase speculation in risky assets. However, with a new breed of investors being born during the pandemic, Buffett’s advice may fall on deaf ears.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

