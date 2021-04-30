News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
2021-04-30 14:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
Wall Street
News
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
2021-04-30 15:25:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Set for Success After Upbeat Tech Earnings
2021-04-29 20:35:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-04-29 18:30:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds
2021-04-30 11:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
Real Time News
  • NY Fed GDPNowcast for Q2 rises to 5.28%, previous 4.57%. $USD
  • The $DXY is continuing higher, now above the 91.20 level, at a one week high. Buying activity in the US Dollar has increased today amidst end-of-month flows. $USD https://t.co/rp1wUMUD6n
  • US "closely monitoring" China's compliance with phase-one trade deal, keeps China on watch for IP violations. $USD $CNH $CNY
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.56% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mLqh8Cg8ey
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.22% France 40: -0.23% US 500: -0.50% Wall Street: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZYpj423Ven
  • The US Dollar has strengthened today, with the $DXY rising from around 90.65 to currently trade back above the 91.00 level. The index has returned to trade around its pre-FOMC level. $USD https://t.co/bA7AZWQSfX
  • I have to say, I definitely didn't start this week thinking "the Canadian Dollar is going to dominate". $USDCAD https://t.co/BCvRm973iy
  • - There are "real excesses" in the housing market
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.28% Silver: -0.30% Oil - US Crude: -2.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4kFYokwMbY
  • DAX stabilizing after some minor weakness, trend still intact. CAC acting better than the DAX, watch lower channel line for support. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/KgT9WYwKcy https://t.co/VX3o6lfaQx
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season

Izaac Brook, James Stanley,

Meme Stocks Talking Points

  • “Meme stocks” are instruments that retail traders support beyond their fundamental underpinnings.
  • Some are nostalgia-triggering companies past their prime. Others capitalize on industry disruptions, such as cryptocurrencies; all, at some point, have shown momentum.
  • Over the next seven pages we’ll dig into some of the more common or popular Meme stocks that have taken the market by storm in early 2021 trade.
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings

The retail trading boom that began in 2021 kicked off with a broad focus on tech stocks and the Nasdaq index. These disruptors represented the companies best positioned to benefit from the accelerated digital shift triggered by the pandemic. After dropping from an all-time high just shy of 10,000 at the onset of the pandemic, the Nasdaq catapulted higher. Recently, the index has struck fresh all-time highs around the 14,000 level. But as this resistance has continued to hold, we’ve seen a large portion of the market’s focus shift over into stocks that traditionally wouldn’t get much attention, like GameStop, which we’ll look at in more depth over the coming pages.

NASDAQ 100 INDEX – 1 DAY PRICE CHART (2016 – 2021)

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Chart created by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

While the Nasdaq continues to perform strongly, much of the speculative activities from the retail trading crowd have navigated away from broad market indexes and have instead focused in on specific stocks. These “meme stocks” have seen considerable momentum in recent months as retail investors bet on their success.

And with cash remaining cheap as inflationary forces have begun to build, investors have shown considerable motivation in deploying their capital in potentially higher-yielding assets, which helps to explain some of the aggressively strong price action shown in markets such as Dogecoin. Over the next seven pages we’re going to look into some of the more popular or common meme stocks that have come into the spotlight as equity prices have continued to launch higher.

Notably, this week saw yet another technical all-time-high for the Nasdaq 100, although the 14,000 level of resistance has continued to hold bulls at bay.

Nasdaq Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq Daily Price Chart

Chart created by James Stanley, Source: TradingView

Click Here to go to Meme Stock # 1

--- written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern, James Stanley, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

