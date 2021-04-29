News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-29 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Soars, $70 in Focus as Oil Demand Outlook Strengthens
2021-04-29 11:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Volatility, Treasury ETF Fund Flows Post-FOMC
2021-04-29 20:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-29 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-04-29 18:30:00
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU & XAG Charts Looking Bullish
2021-04-29 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-29 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.18% Silver: -0.32% Gold: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CJMZ67hmyA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/T9RV4hxWqj
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has traded higher 10 days in April, while trading lower 11 days. Yet the gauge is still down by -2.75% on the month. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Ddug82YG5w https://t.co/ftn1s5UVsK
  • Twitter shares falling after the bell following softer revenue guidance for Q2 Twitter sees Q2 rev. $980M to $1.08B, EST. $1.05B $TWTR https://t.co/GRnJ6EuD2n
  • Twitter Earnings: REV. $1.04B, EST. $1.03B ADJ EPS $0.16, EST. $0.14 Shares down 9% AH $TWTR
  • Amazon Earnings (cont.) - Online Stores Net Sales: $52.90B (exp $50.63B) - Operating Income: $8.9B (exp $6.11B) - Sees Q2 Net Sales $110.0B To $116.0B (exp $108.35B) $AMZN
  • EPS: $15.79 vs $9.69 est Revenue: $108.5b vs $104.47b est
  • Amazon Earnings: Revs: $108.5B vs. $105.1B est. EPS: $15.79 vs. $9.54 est. $AMZN
  • Amazon adding to the stellar string of earnings from big tech $AMZN shares up 5% on the report https://t.co/Re3ze0smdy
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.30% Germany 30: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oHN5RLuT2U
Dow Jones, Volatility, Treasury ETF Fund Flows Post-FOMC

Dow Jones, Volatility, Treasury ETF Fund Flows Post-FOMC

Izaac Brook,

Dow Jones, Volatility, Treasury ETF Fund Flows Talking Points:

  • Dow Jones ETF DIA has seen little activity as the Dow consolidates near ATHs.
  • Volatility ETF VXX saw largest one-day inflow since summer 2020.
  • 20yr+ Treasury ETF TLT has seen large outflows as the long end of the curve moves up.
Advertisement

Dow Jones, Volatility, Treasury ETF Fund Flows Post-FOMC

After breaking above the pre-pandemic highs in November and climbing above the 30,000 level for the first time, the Dow Jones continued its upward journey in 2021. Volatility-related hiccups in late January and early March were quickly brushed to the side as the Dow climbed higher, hitting the 34,000 level for the first time in mid-April. Since then, the Dow has traded mostly sideways, remaining between 33,700 and 34,200.

Dow Jones Index – 45 Minute Time Frame (January – April 2021)

DOW, Dow Jones, DJIA

Chart created by Izaac Brook: Source: TradingView

The lack of further upside in the Dow has translated to quiet on the ETF flows side. DIA, the leading ETF for the Dow Jones Index, saw its largest inflow since January in mid-April alongside the fresh all-time highs. Since then, moves in the ETF have consistently been inflows. However, the size of these inflows are miniscule compared to those seen earlier in the year. The Dow may need a further catalyst such as progress on an infrastructure bill or notable positive developments on the economic reopening front to drive another round of ETF buying.

DIA, DIA ETF, DIA ETF Fund Flows

Since hitting its highest level since the financial crisis in March of 2020, the Volatility Index (VIX) has worked its way back downwards, with a number of spikes during various episodes of market concern such as the election and the GME short-squeeze. The VIX dropped below the 20.00 level in mid-March for the first time since February 2020 and has mostly remained there since.

VXX, Vix, VXX ETF, Vix ETF, Vix ETF Fund Flows

Despite the continued decline in the VIX and a lack of recent volatility in financial markets, the VIX ETF VXX saw its largest one-day inflow since the summer of 2020 ahead of the FOMC meeting. With the VIX so low yet considerable economic uncertainty remaining, it may not be so surprising that investors are looking to bet on heightened volatility in the future. However, if traders were expecting the FOMC to unleash a bout of market volatility, they were certainly disappointed.

The FOMC left policy unchanged and offered little to nothing new in the form of updated guidance, prompting little reaction from the markets. Longer term Treasury yields have been on the rise again this week following their decline from the late March highs. After trading around the 2.25% level last week, the 30yr Treasury yield moved higher in anticipation of and following the FOMC meeting. Following the meeting, the 30yr yield hit the 2.34% mark, its highest point in over two weeks.

TLT, Treasury, TLT ETF, TLT ETF Fund Flows, Treasury Fund Flows

The TLT ETF, which tracks a portfolio of 20+ year Treasury bonds, has seen considerable outflows in recent weeks. The ETF saw large withdrawals in February as yields moved sharply higher. Ahead of the FOMC meeting, investors began to pull money from the fund again.

On April 23rd, TLT saw its largest one-day outflow since the height of the Treasury market turmoil in the spring of 2020. Other large redemptions occurred throughout the week, with one of the largest on record occurring the day of the FOMC meeting. With tapering likely on the horizon and no adjustments to the maturity of the Fed’s current purchases, longer-term Treasuries and related ETFs may see further selling pressures in the near future, which could see yields tick higher.

--- Written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Recovery and Resistance Hurdles: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD Recovery and Resistance Hurdles: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-29 20:00:00
Short AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-29 15:30:00
Muted Reaction From Markets As US Q1 GDP Prints At 6.4%
Muted Reaction From Markets As US Q1 GDP Prints At 6.4%
2021-04-29 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Soars, $70 in Focus as Oil Demand Outlook Strengthens
Crude Oil Prices Soars, $70 in Focus as Oil Demand Outlook Strengthens
2021-04-29 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish