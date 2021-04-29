News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY May Slide Ahead of Sentiment Print
2021-04-29 07:00:00
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
2021-04-28 18:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: US GDP Eyed Post Dovish Fed, OPEC+ and Indian Covid Surge
2021-04-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Brings March High Within Reach
2021-04-28 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Down Despite Fed and Earnings Support, Biden Eyed
2021-04-29 01:04:00
Stock Market Today: Huge Beats from AAPL, FB to Help Prolong Risk Rally
2021-04-28 20:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-29 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as Fed Downplays Early Balance Sheet Taper
2021-04-29 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: 1.40 in Sight Despite Ousting of Arlene Foster
2021-04-29 08:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-28 17:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Tracks US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-04-28 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: 1.40 in Sight Despite Ousting of Arlene Foster

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Arlene Foster, First Minister of Northern Ireland, has been forced out of office, increasing UK political risk.
  • However, GBP/USD is still trending higher, with the 1.40 level back in sight.
GBP/USD shrugs off ousting of Northern Ireland leader

GBP/USD still looks to be trending higher even though Arlene Foster will step down as leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on May 28 and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June after a revolt by the DUP’s Stormont Assembly Members and Westminster Members of Parliament.

The next election for the Assembly is not due until May next year but, in the meantime, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill of the opposition Sinn Féin party is likely to demand changes before agreeing to continue sharing power with the DUP. While Sinn Féin is a Republican party and the DUP favors remaining in the UK, the two have been working together and increased tensions between them would add to the political risk for GBP/USD bulls.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 20 – April 29, 2021)

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Nonetheless, GBP/USD continues to trend higher and is still well placed to hit the 1.40 level, which is important psychologically, and just above it the 1.4010 level that was the high reached on April 20.

Note that volume has been reasonably high in the advance that started on April 23 and that too is a signal that the rally has yet to run out of steam. However, any signs of a political stalemate in Belfast would likely dent sentiment towards GBP.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

