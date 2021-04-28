Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD
GOLD & SILVER PRICE FORECAST BULLISH AS PRECIOUS METALS REACT TO DOVISH FED, SOFTER REAL YIELDS, WEAK US DOLLAR
- Precious metals like gold (XAU/USD) and silver (XAG/USD) look positioned to stretch higher
- Gold and silver outlook is constructive on the back of patiently dovish guidance from the Fed
- Broad-based US Dollar weakness and falling real yields stand to bolster gold and silver prices
- Check out the DailyFX Education Center or read up on these top gold trading strategies
Gold and silver prices turned sharply higher off session lows on Wednesday to close out on positive notes. XAU/USD gained ground with XAG/USD as precious metals popped on the back of a broadly weaker US Dollar. This came in response to the latest Fed update, which echoed how the central bank plans to leave its policy path unchanged for the foreseeable future.
GOLD PRICE CHART WITH SILVER & TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD OVERLAID: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (28 APRIL 2021 INTRADAY)
Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView
Dovish Fed policy guidance stands to keep exerting downward pressure on real yields and the US Dollar. In turn, these typically bullish fundamental drivers for precious metals look to help guide gold and silver prices higher. Other anti-fiat assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, might piggyback on this theme as well. Check out this gold price forecast for key breakout levels to watch with FOMC in the rearview mirror.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-1%
|4%
|0%
|Weekly
|4%
|-5%
|2%
-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com
Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.