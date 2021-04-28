News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
2021-04-28 18:15:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-04-28 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Brings March High Within Reach
2021-04-28 19:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 11:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Today: Huge Beats from AAPL, FB to Help Prolong Risk Rally
2021-04-28 20:55:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Analysis: Watch Market Sentiment Carefully as Uptrends Hold
2021-04-28 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD
2021-04-28 22:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at Breakout Levels- Gold Bulls Eye FOMC
2021-04-28 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil
2021-04-28 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-28 17:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Tracks US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-04-28 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/28/gold-silver-prices-get-bullish-cue-from-dovish-fed-weak-usd.html $GLD $SLV $TNX $XAUUSD $XAGUSD $GC_F $SI_F https://t.co/6gvtVh4IKn
  • Ethereum continues to grind higher, now trading above $2,750 $ETH $ETHUSD https://t.co/r8Zi78QG0l
  • The price of oil trades to a fresh monthly high ($64.53) following a smaller-than-expected rise in US stockpiles. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/vXsbe022Cm https://t.co/Oxv36F559u
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (APR) Actual: 96 Previous: 89 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.47% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jvYeCi5nP3
  • Apple authorizes additional $90 billion for current share buyback program $AAPL
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (APR) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 89 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Silver: -0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LOmahNilWV
  • RT @conorsen: *AMAZON TO BOOST PAY BY AT LEAST 50C-$3/HR TO OVER 500,000 STAFF
  • S&P 500 jumps to a new intraday record high in the wake of the Federal Reserve. Get ypur market update here:https://t.co/ThkpwdCP6T https://t.co/ttoxRqGUed
Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD

Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD & SILVER PRICE FORECAST BULLISH AS PRECIOUS METALS REACT TO DOVISH FED, SOFTER REAL YIELDS, WEAK US DOLLAR

  • Precious metals like gold (XAU/USD) and silver (XAG/USD) look positioned to stretch higher
  • Gold and silver outlook is constructive on the back of patiently dovish guidance from the Fed
  • Broad-based US Dollar weakness and falling real yields stand to bolster gold and silver prices
  • Check out the DailyFX Education Center or read up on these top gold trading strategies

Gold and silver prices turned sharply higher off session lows on Wednesday to close out on positive notes. XAU/USD gained ground with XAG/USD as precious metals popped on the back of a broadly weaker US Dollar. This came in response to the latest Fed update, which echoed how the central bank plans to leave its policy path unchanged for the foreseeable future.

GOLD PRICE CHART WITH SILVER & TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD OVERLAID: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (28 APRIL 2021 INTRADAY)

gold price chart with silver and ten-year us treasury yield overlaid

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Dovish Fed policy guidance stands to keep exerting downward pressure on real yields and the US Dollar. In turn, these typically bullish fundamental drivers for precious metals look to help guide gold and silver prices higher. Other anti-fiat assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, might piggyback on this theme as well. Check out this gold price forecast for key breakout levels to watch with FOMC in the rearview mirror.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Today: Huge Beats from AAPL, FB to Help Prolong Risk Rally
Stock Market Today: Huge Beats from AAPL, FB to Help Prolong Risk Rally
2021-04-28 20:55:00
S&P 500 Hits New Record High as Fed’s Powell Vows to Stay Dovish
S&P 500 Hits New Record High as Fed’s Powell Vows to Stay Dovish
2021-04-28 19:55:00
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
2021-04-28 18:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Silver
Bearish
USDOLLAR
Bitcoin
Ethereum