News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
2021-04-28 18:15:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-04-28 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Brings March High Within Reach
2021-04-28 19:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 11:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Today: Huge Beats from AAPL, FB to Help Prolong Risk Rally
2021-04-28 20:55:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Analysis: Watch Market Sentiment Carefully as Uptrends Hold
2021-04-28 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD
2021-04-28 22:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at Breakout Levels- Gold Bulls Eye FOMC
2021-04-28 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil
2021-04-28 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-28 17:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Tracks US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-04-28 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/28/gold-silver-prices-get-bullish-cue-from-dovish-fed-weak-usd.html $GLD $SLV $TNX $XAUUSD $XAGUSD $GC_F $SI_F https://t.co/6gvtVh4IKn
  • Ethereum continues to grind higher, now trading above $2,750 $ETH $ETHUSD https://t.co/r8Zi78QG0l
  • The price of oil trades to a fresh monthly high ($64.53) following a smaller-than-expected rise in US stockpiles. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/vXsbe022Cm https://t.co/Oxv36F559u
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (APR) Actual: 96 Previous: 89 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.47% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jvYeCi5nP3
  • Apple authorizes additional $90 billion for current share buyback program $AAPL
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (APR) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 89 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Silver: -0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LOmahNilWV
  • RT @conorsen: *AMAZON TO BOOST PAY BY AT LEAST 50C-$3/HR TO OVER 500,000 STAFF
  • S&P 500 jumps to a new intraday record high in the wake of the Federal Reserve. Get ypur market update here:https://t.co/ThkpwdCP6T https://t.co/ttoxRqGUed
Stock Market Today: Huge Beats from AAPL, FB to Help Prolong Risk Rally

Stock Market Today: Huge Beats from AAPL, FB to Help Prolong Risk Rally

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Stock Market Price Outlook:

Stock Market Today: Huge Beats from AAPL, FB to Help Prolong Risk Rally

The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones closed slightly lower Wednesday despite encouraging remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during his post-FOMC press conference. Doubling down on the central bank’s current policy path, Chairman Powell reduced a threat to risk assets for the time being which may allow the US indices to enjoy continued strength as a result. Alongside commentary from Jerome Powell, outstanding earnings from two behemoth technology companies, Apple and Facebook, should see sentiment remain intact into the tail end of the week.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (March 2021 – April 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart

To that end, progress to the topside has slowed in the US indices as seasonal headwinds combine with substantial event risk to create rather subdued price action. With the Federal Open Market Committee meeting out of the way, investors can look to follow through on the share price reactions following recent quarterly reports in which Apple and Facebook revealed why they deserve to be on top of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Apple Earnings Smash Estimates

Apple announced remarkable earnings for the quarter with beats on both top and bottom lines. Surpassing revenue estimates by more than $12 billion, Apple displayed why it commands the largest market capitalization on the S&P 500. A $90 billion increase to its share buyback program will see further value returned to shareholders and the opening of a new plant in North Carolina suggests the company is not looking to rest on its laurels anytime soon.

apple earnings price chart

All in all, Apple executed a remarkable quarter that offers an encouraging outlook for the behemoth technology stock in the months to come as the global economy continues to reopen. In the immediate aftermath of the earnings release, Apple shares climbed more than 3%. To put Apple’s size and performance into perspective, the $90 billion buyback expansion is larger than 400 S&P 500 components according to Bespoke Investments.

Facebook Shares Surge on Similarly Spectacular Earnings Beat

While Apple may have had the better quarter, Facebook enjoyed a larger jump in its share price after revealing a similarly remarkable performance. Beating both top and bottom line estimates along with a huge jump in its operating margin, Facebook shares surged more than 6% higher in after-hours trade. Together, the two tech companies account for roughly 15% of the Nasdaq 100 and should help buoy price in the event of risk aversion later this week.

facebook earnings price chart

With many of the largest technology earnings behind us, traders and investors will look to results from Amazon due Thursday to round out the FAANG group. Thus far, results have been incredible and share price reactions have been similarly upbeat aside from Microsoft. Together, the largest technology companies seem to be doing their part in driving further price gains in the indices. As earnings season continues, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD
Gold & Silver Prices Get Bullish Cue from Dovish Fed, Weak USD
2021-04-28 22:15:00
S&P 500 Hits New Record High as Fed’s Powell Vows to Stay Dovish
S&P 500 Hits New Record High as Fed’s Powell Vows to Stay Dovish
2021-04-28 19:55:00
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
2021-04-28 18:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bearish