British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Volatility Hints at an Uneventful Fed Meeting
2021-04-27 22:30:00
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Large Stockpiles Build, OPEC+ Honors Output Cuts
2021-04-28 04:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC
2021-04-27 16:03:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Analysis: Watch Market Sentiment Carefully as Uptrends Hold
2021-04-28 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-28 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Retreat Ahead of FOMC as Traders Eye Fed Tapering
2021-04-28 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Validation Signals Further Gains on Offer
2021-04-28 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil
2021-04-28 08:15:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-28 01:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Australian Dollar slips as AU CPI disappoints across the board. 1.1% y/y versus 1.4% expected and 0.6% q/q versus 0.9% anticipated in Q1

Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.07%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 69.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gmNuyWhRGj
  • Morgan Stanley see a 15% chance of Scottish Independence from rest of UK and 30% risk of second independence referendum $GBP
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.20% Gold: -0.58% Silver: -1.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0Zc997hHwH
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/gfxQDpI3D6
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Q0XOCjY0GM
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.46% France 40: 0.44% Germany 30: 0.33% US 500: 0.14% Wall Street: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/X2JKXRSP3q
  • 🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (APR) Actual: 94 Expected: 93 Previous: 94 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/XNXYOT3VIF
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (APR) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 93 Previous: 94 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
  • 🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (MAY) Actual: -8.8 Expected: -3.5 Previous: -6.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-28
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil

British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “competence and integrity” have come under increasing scrutiny over the past few days, GBP/USD has held its ground.
  • That suggests underlying strength for GBP, particularly as the approach of local, regional and mayoral elections in the UK on May 6 might have been expected to add further political risk for British Pound bulls to contend with.
Advertisement

GBP/USD Outlook: Underlying strength

Perhaps surprisingly, swirling allegations of wrong-doing centering on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in recent days have failed to damage GBP/USD, which has continued to trade within a broad band between 1.3670 and just over 1.40 for the past two months and a narrower band between 1.3810 and 1.4022 over the last few sessions.

That suggests traders remain positive towards the currency, particularly as UK local, regional and mayoral elections coming up on May 6 might have been expected to add a further dash of political uncertainty into the mix.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 8 – April 28, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Among the allegations made, which have – in the words of Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings – questioned the Prime Minister’s “competence and integrity”:

  • Johnson is accused of saying that he would rather “let the bodies pile high” than order another lockdown
  • He is facing questions about who paid for a refurbishment of his Downing Street flat
  • The PM is accused of blocking an investigation into “chatty rat” leaks from Downing Street as a close friend of his fiancée Carrie Symonds would be implicated
  • He is alleged to have said he would fix tax issues asked for by businessman James Dyson, and
  • He reportedly said he would back controversial plans for a European Super League for top football clubs before changing course and opposing them when they proved unpopular

Much of this has been denied but Johnson’s mounting problems might still have been expected to damage the Pound, particularly as local, regional and mayoral elections in the UK on May 6 have added risk to the currency – with a majority for the independence-supporting Scottish National Party in Scotland a distinct possibility. The fact that it hasn’t argues that the Sterling bulls remain in charge and that further gains for GBP/USD could come once the claims and counter claims have been moved to the back burner.

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 0% 1%
Weekly 42% -22% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Retreat Ahead of FOMC as Traders Eye Fed Tapering
Gold Prices Retreat Ahead of FOMC as Traders Eye Fed Tapering
2021-04-28 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Large Stockpiles Build, OPEC+ Honors Output Cuts
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Large Stockpiles Build, OPEC+ Honors Output Cuts
2021-04-28 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Sinks on Weak CPI Figures, Where Next?
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Sinks on Weak CPI Figures, Where Next?
2021-04-28 02:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-28 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish