US Dollar Price Action Set Up for FOMC: EUR/USD, AUD/USD Levels
2021-04-28 11:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-28 10:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Large Stockpiles Build, OPEC+ Honors Output Cuts
2021-04-28 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Analysis: Watch Market Sentiment Carefully as Uptrends Hold
2021-04-28 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-28 00:00:00
Gold Prices Retreat Ahead of FOMC as Traders Eye Fed Tapering
2021-04-28 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Validation Signals Further Gains on Offer
2021-04-28 03:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil
2021-04-28 08:15:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-28 01:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
Australian Dollar slips as AU CPI disappoints across the board. 1.1% y/y versus 1.4% expected and 0.6% q/q versus 0.9% anticipated in Q1

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Recovery Continues, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Cracks a New All-Time High

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Recovery Continues, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Cracks a New All-Time High

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Bitcoin continues to pare recent losses.
  • Bitcoin dominance below 50%.
  • ETH/USD spread at a near three-year high.

The cryptocurrency market continues to make inroads into recent losses with some coins, notably Ethereum, outperforming Bitcoin as the market moves higher across the board. The recent sharp sell-off always looked likely to prompt fresh bullish interest, following a series of crashes and rebounds seen this year.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Crumble, Alt-Coins Hammered – Will Buyers Step Back in Again?

The daily chart shows that market leader Bitcoin is becoming increasingly resilient to any sharp sell-off with BTC recovering from three earlier slumps this year. If history repeats itself, and the series of recent higher lows remain in place, then Bitcoin holders may be looking at a new high in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – April 28, 2021)

While Bitcoin recovers, it is at a slower pace than other majors in the market, pulling down BTC’s market dominance to below 50% for the first time since early September 2018. While Bitcoin’s dominance has fallen to 49.5%, the second-largest coin, Ethereum, has seen its market capitalization rise to 14.65%, its highest level since early February.

Chart via CoinMarketCap.com

Ethereum remains in vogue with buyers pushing ETH to a fresh all-time high this week. The recent Berlin upgrade, a change to the underlying protocol to improve the system, has helped this move which looks likely to continue going forward. This recent outperformance has pushed the ETH/BTC spread to its highest level since August 2018, and the weekly chart, while suggesting the spread is overbought in the short-term, remains positive looking further ahead.

ETH/BTC Weekly Spread Chart (July 2018 – April 28, 2021)

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH/USD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

