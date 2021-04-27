Market Sentiment in Neutral Ahead of FOMC Meeting | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-27 05:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-26 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - Potential Breakout Looming as Fed, US Data Prints and Tech Company Results Collide
2021-04-27 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Chart Setup Warns of Topping Before FOMC
2021-04-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Set-Up: USD/JPY Reversal, GBP/JPY & Month-End
2021-04-27 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot
2021-04-27 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AHQD5Ua3aQ
  • German Chancellor Merkel: The worst of the pandemic is behind us. $EUR
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/2zWqJMivM0
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (MAR) Actual: $-3.004B Expected: $3.2B Previous: $2.681B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.71%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 70.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WMPjYqmAUd
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (MAR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $3.2B Previous: $2.681B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.67% Silver: 0.11% Gold: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pthedSoBWJ
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/6MUs9jc95w
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/A834BcQ7P3
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (MAR) Actual: -16.8K Previous: 25.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
Market Sentiment in Neutral Ahead of FOMC Meeting | Webinar

Market Sentiment in Neutral Ahead of FOMC Meeting | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is high on Wall Street, where the main stock indexes remain at or close to their record highs.
  • However, other markets are more subdued ahead of Wednesday’s US monetary policy announcement by the FOMC.
  • It won’t be making any changes but there will still be plenty of interest in what the Federal Reserve Chair says at his press conference after that announcement.
Advertisement

Traders wait for the Fed

Traders remain confident about the US stock markets, with several indexes at or close to their record highs. However, the FX and other markets are subdued ahead of Wednesday’s announcement on US monetary policy by the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Nasdaq Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 30, 2020 – April 27, 2021)

Latest Nasdaq price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

US 500 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 1% 2%
Weekly 3% 4% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The Federal Reserve is not expected to change any of its monetary policy settings but traders will still be listening out for any market-moving comments by Fed Chair Jay Powell at his press conference following the announcement of the central bank’s decisions.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Set-Up: USD/JPY Reversal, GBP/JPY & Month-End
Japanese Yen Price Set-Up: USD/JPY Reversal, GBP/JPY & Month-End
2021-04-27 11:00:00
Bitcoin, Ether Jump Higher Despite Second Crypto Exchange Collapse in Turkey
Bitcoin, Ether Jump Higher Despite Second Crypto Exchange Collapse in Turkey
2021-04-27 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Potential Breakout Looming as Fed, US Data Prints and Tech Company Results Collide
Gold Price Outlook - Potential Breakout Looming as Fed, US Data Prints and Tech Company Results Collide
2021-04-27 09:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100