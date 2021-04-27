Market Sentiment in Neutral Ahead of FOMC Meeting | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence is high on Wall Street , where the main stock indexes remain at or close to their record highs.

However, other markets are more subdued ahead of Wednesday’s US monetary policy announcement by the FOMC

It won’t be making any changes but there will still be plenty of interest in what the Federal Reserve Chair says at his press conference after that announcement.

Traders wait for the Fed

Traders remain confident about the US stock markets, with several indexes at or close to their record highs. However, the FX and other markets are subdued ahead of Wednesday’s announcement on US monetary policy by the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

The Federal Reserve is not expected to change any of its monetary policy settings but traders will still be listening out for any market-moving comments by Fed Chair Jay Powell at his press conference following the announcement of the central bank’s decisions.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

