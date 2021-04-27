News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-27 05:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-26 20:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
News
Gold Prices May Fall as Chart Setup Warns of Topping Before FOMC
2021-04-27 06:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot
2021-04-27 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Crude oil price, news and analysis:

  • OPEC and its allies including Russia meet this week to reconsider their plan to ease their curbs on crude oil production from May 1.
  • The so-called OPEC+ group is widely expected to ease the restrictions as planned; the risk is that the easing is put on hold because of concerns about demand from countries like India that are struggling to contain the spread of Covid-19.
  • That would be positive for the crude oil price.
Crude oil price to rise if OPEC+ changes its plans

The OPEC+ group of crude oil exporters that includes Russia is meeting this week and is widely expected to reconsider an easing of the curbs on production introduced by members to offset lower global demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is planning to ease those output curbs by 350,000 barrels per day in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and further 400,000 bpd or so in July. Most analysts expect that easing of the production restrictions to proceed as planned.

However, there is also a risk that the easing is put on hold because of concerns about demand from countries such as India – the world’s third-largest crude importer – Brazil and Japan because of the spread of coronavirus there. That would be positive for the crude oil price.

Crude Oil Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 4 – April 14, 2021)

Latest crude oil price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

For now, forecasts of a recovery in global oil demand despite the problems in India and elsewhere should be sufficient to persuade OPEC+ that the output curbs can be safely reduced. Ahead of this week’s meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee, its technical experts have reportedly projected a strong recovery in demand despite the Covid-19 situation in India so there is no need to change course.

However, there is still a small risk that the committee disagrees and keeps its current curbs in place – a near-term positive for prices.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

