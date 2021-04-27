News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 15:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Wall Street
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-27 13:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Near-term Technical Outlook
2021-04-27 13:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook - Potential Breakout Looming as Fed, US Data Prints and Tech Company Results Collide
2021-04-27 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Chart Setup Warns of Topping Before FOMC
2021-04-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
April Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since February 2020
2021-04-27 14:00:00
Real Time News
April Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since February 2020

April Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since February 2020

Izaac Brook,

Consumer Confidence and USD/JPY Talking Points:

  • Consumer Confidence printed at 121.7 vs. forecast of 113.
  • Index printed at highest level since February 2020 as economic conditions improve.
  • USDJPY is making an attempt higher after falling to multi-week lows.
April Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since February 2020

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index printed at a strong 121.7 compared to a forecast of 113, its highest level since February 2020. Last month, the index had surged to its highest level in a year on the back of strong vaccination progress, economic stimulus, and an overall improvement in the economic outlook. Today’s print reaffirms this view among consumers.

Around 30% of the US adult population is now fully vaccinated, and the abundance of vaccine availability now means nearly anyone looking to get vaccinated can do so. Signs point to a hopeful return to some level of economic normalcy this summer.

CB Consumer Confidence

The Expectations component of the index edged up slightly, rising from 108.3 in March to 109.8 in April. However, the Present Situation component of the index had a massive increase, rising from 110.1 in March to 139.6 for April. This piece of the index is made up of consumers’ assessments of current business and labor market components.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

After falling to a low around the 103.75 level at the beginning of 2021, USD/JPY strengthened throughout Q1. The pair rose to a high just shy of the 111.00 level in late March before turning back downward, falling back to the 108.00 level. At the beginning of the week, the pair was trading around a nearly two-month low near the 107.60 level before it began to attempt a rebound higher.

US Dollar / Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – 15 Minute Time Frame (April 2021)

USDJPY, USD/JPY, TradingView

Chart created by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

The pair was trading back above the 108.40 level in the immediate aftermath of the strong consumer confidence print, its highest level in a week.

The overall reaction to the print was muted as markets have their sights set on tomorrow’s FOMC meeting. While the April meeting seems too early for the FOMC to announce a reduction in support, the meeting and accompanying press conference may see a shift in language noting progress towards the Fed’s goals and hinting at upcoming reductions in accommodative policy.

--- written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-27 15:00:00
Market Sentiment in Neutral Ahead of FOMC Meeting | Webinar
Market Sentiment in Neutral Ahead of FOMC Meeting | Webinar
2021-04-27 11:50:00
Japanese Yen Price Set-Up: USD/JPY Reversal, GBP/JPY & Month-End
Japanese Yen Price Set-Up: USD/JPY Reversal, GBP/JPY & Month-End
2021-04-27 11:00:00
Bitcoin, Ether Jump Higher Despite Second Crypto Exchange Collapse in Turkey
Bitcoin, Ether Jump Higher Despite Second Crypto Exchange Collapse in Turkey
2021-04-27 09:30:00
