Crypto Latest: Tesla Bitcoin Sales Show $101-Million Gain, Ripple Surges

EUR/USD
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
2021-04-26 14:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
2021-04-26 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-26 20:00:00
2021-04-26 20:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
2021-04-26 14:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
2021-04-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-26 11:00:00
2021-04-26 11:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
2021-04-25 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 52.1% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+0.64%), consumer discretionary (+0.62%) and information technology (+0.56%) were among the best performers, whereas consumer staples (-1.16%) trailed behind. https://t.co/fAJERvsxyO
  • (Asia AM Breifing) New Zealand Dollar May Rise, Copper Price Outlook Hones in on All-Time High $NZD $NZDUSD #copper https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/04/26/New-Zealand-Dollar-May-Rise-Copper-Price-Outlook-Hones-in-on-All-Time-High.html?ref-author=Dubrovsky&QPID=917702&CHID=9 https://t.co/VmSviyCcmp
  • AUD/USD appears to be making another attempt to test the March high (0.7849) ahead of the update to Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) Get your $AUD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Q70wkcLT77 https://t.co/OXxYQy3l5v
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q1) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.1% Previous: -1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Adv (Q1) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q1) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.1% Previous: -1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Adv (Q1) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • Gilead sciences to expand availability of Remdesivir in India -BBG
  • The US Dollar may extend losses against ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP facing bearish warning signs. What are key levels to watch for? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JEksotDxaM https://t.co/TxOm2OmN5U
  • Ceviche is a pretty easy and healthy dinner option. Everyone should try it
Crypto Latest: Tesla Bitcoin Sales Show $101-Million Gain, Ripple Surges

Crypto Latest: Tesla Bitcoin Sales Show $101-Million Gain, Ripple Surges

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

BITCOIN PRICE OUTLOOK: BTC/USD DEFENDS 100-DAY SIMPLE MOVING AVERAGE AS TESLA REPORTS PROFIT FROM CRYPTO HOLDING, XRP/USD EXPLODES HIGHER

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and other cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) are soaring today. XRP/USD price action is leading the way with a near 20% gain on the session, followed by BTC/USD and ETH/USD up about 10% and 6%, respectively. The sharp extension higher across digital assets could be in response to some positive news flow – like JPMorgan announcing a new Bitcoin fund offering to wealthy clients or Tesla earnings showing a whopping $101-million gain on the sale of Bitcoin. This reinforces the growing theme of private sector acceptance. A broadly weaker US Dollar headed into this Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting is likely helping boost crypto too. That said, the moves do look technically charged as well.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

BTC/USD – BITCOIN PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (27 DECEMBER 2020 TO 26 APRIL 2021)

BTCUSD Price Chart Bitcoin Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

We noted in our last Bitcoin forecast that BTC/USD price action looked like it was headed slightly lower for a technical support test of the psychologically-significant $50,000 level. Bitcoin bulls seem to be making a strong defense there, which is an area of buoyancy underpinned by its 100-day simple moving average. This appears to have invalidated the short-term bearish trend and could open up the door for BTC/USD price action to extend its rebound toward the 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages before year-to-date highs come back into focus.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

XRP/USD PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (04 APRIL TO 26 APRIL 2021)

XRPUSD Price Chart Ripple Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

As for Ripple, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, there seems to be hints of an end to its recent consolidation lower. XRP/USD price action appears to have broken out from its bullish falling wedge chart pattern after basing around the 1.0000-price level. Ripple bears have been pushing back at resistance posed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement so far, but buying pressures may prevail as risk trends remain favorable and supportive of speculative assets. To that end, the latest Bollinger Band expansion and upswing in the slope of its 20-period moving average on a four-hour chart serve as constructive technical developments for XRP/USD bulls.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

