British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Mixed as German Ifo Misses Market Expectations
2021-04-26 08:32:00
European Morning Forecast: DAX 30 Rally in Question, EUR/USD Swinging Higher
2021-04-26 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
2021-04-26 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-26 11:00:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.35% Gold: -0.06% Oil - US Crude: -1.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jjcrlbRFCk
  • Bitcoin starting on a pretty vigorous bounce overnight while Ethereum re-tests that confluent resistance ~2500 https://t.co/6LZXFtD5KX $BTCUSD $ETHUSD https://t.co/pgB5GNaGVY
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.40% France 40: 0.30% Wall Street: 0.22% US 500: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yDLSrar8IT
  • The US Dollar hit its lowest point since early March this morning, with the $DXY dropping to the 90.70 level. The index slightly rebounded from this low and is now trading above the 90.90 level. $USD https://t.co/uYhDVwefJ3
  • #Bitcoin has quickly rebounded from the lows hit yesterday around the 48,000 level. The crypto is currently trading back above 53,000, up by around 10% for the day. $BTC https://t.co/Y6sy7btctW
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/gTeFNPDCHh
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp MoM (MAR) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.6% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders MoM (MAR) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 2.5% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.89%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 69.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/H9Hil99Rh4
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • BoE dep gov Broadbent sees ‘very rapid growth over the next couple of quarters’.
  • UK vaccination program ploughing ahead.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The deputy governor of the Bank of England, Bill Broadbent, said over the weekend that the UK economy may register ‘very rapid growth over the next couple of quarters’ fueled by a further rise in consumer spending. Broadbent suggests that consumers will save less and continue to spend their recently accumulated savings above the BoE official forecast of 5%, boosting the nascent UK recovery.

The latest EY ITEM Club report now forecasts that the UK economy will grow by 6.8% in 2021 – the fastest rate since the second world war - compared to the 5% growth suggested in their January forecast, citing the highly successful UK vaccination program as the fundamental driver of economic confidence. The report also forecasts that UK unemployment will not be as bad as initially feared – 5.8% compared to its 7% forecast in January – with the jobless rate falling to 4.5% by the end of next year.

The UK vaccination program has seen more than 46 million people receive at least one vaccine shot – nearly 65% of the UK population – while 12.5 million people have received two doses. The latest data also show deaths within 28 days of a positive test and patients admitted to hospital numbers continuing to fall.

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our new Q2 GDP Forecast
Get My Guide

The daily chart shows that the medium-term supportive GBP/USD trendline remains in place despite the recent bouts of GBP/USD weakness. While this week’s UK economic calendar is fairly light, the US docket is packed full of potentially market-moving events and releases, and these are the most likely drivers of cable this week, starting with Durable Goods at 12:30 GMT today.

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher

For all market-moving economic data and events see the real-time DailyFX calendar.

GBP/USD may test the recent cluster of highs just above 1.4000 if the current positive set-up remains while there is a cluster of support between 1.3800 and 1.3850.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (October 2020 – April 26, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 10% 12%
Weekly 19% -6% 6%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 53.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.16 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Mixed as German Ifo Misses Market Expectations
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Mixed as German Ifo Misses Market Expectations
2021-04-26 08:32:00
European Morning Forecast: DAX 30 Rally in Question, EUR/USD Swinging Higher
European Morning Forecast: DAX 30 Rally in Question, EUR/USD Swinging Higher
2021-04-26 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
2021-04-26 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish