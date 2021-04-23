EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: EUR/USD STRENGTH STALLS FOLLOWING LATEST PMI REPORT

Markets are digesting the latest round of monthly PMI data just released by IHS Markit. EUR/USD price action has been trading on its front foot for most of the session with a broadly stronger Euro piggybacking on a softer US Dollar. Eurozone PMIs topped consensus forecast led by a record expansion in manufacturing output and the first sign of growth in the services sector since August last year.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (22 APR TO 23 APR 2021)

Also, with EU covid lockdowns easing ahead, outlook for the Euro-area seems encouraging and is likely contributing to the recent influx of EUR/USD strength. US PMI data crossed market wires better-than-expected as well, but it seems as though traders have priced the Greenback for perfection, hence the overall muted response by USD bulls. Not to mention, ten-year Bund to Treasury yield spreads have been edging higher and arguably underpins Euro gains against its US Dollar peer.

EUR/USD Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -11% 9% 1% Weekly -4% 3% 0%

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

