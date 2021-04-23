News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-23 02:00:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Does Little, Euro Facing Turning Risk Trends - Setups in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-04-22 15:37:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Bulls Back in the Driver's Seat?
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead
2021-04-22 13:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Failing to Benefit From Global 'Risk On' Sentiment
2021-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
Bitcoin Sinks as US Capital Gains Tax Proposal Injects Fear Into Crypto Market

Bitcoin Sinks as US Capital Gains Tax Proposal Injects Fear Into Crypto Market

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Capital Gains Tax – Talking Points

  • Bitcoin prices sink as capital gains tax fears roil investors
  • Broader market sentiment deteriorating alongside cryptos
  • BTC’s 50k level likely a salient point in dictating further direction
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Bitcoin is pushing lower as tax-related fears weigh on the cryptocurrency, with BTC on track to record its worst week since early February. The move lower was sparked by reports that President Joe Biden is set to announce a raise on the capital gains tax rate for wealthy investors. Given BTC/USD’s massive rise through recent years, traders are likely anxious to sell now and secure their profits at the current capital gains rate.

The high-flying asset’s decline was joined with a drop on Wall Street Thursday – likely owing to the same catalyst. That said, the price drop may further spill into the broader market and punish overall sentiment. The most susceptible among those assets likely being other high-beta stocks and currencies, especially risk-sensitive ones such as the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollars.

Bitcoin’s psychologically important 50,000 level may be key to near-term price direction. A decisive breach lower would likely open the door for further selling. On the other hand, if bulls manage to defend the level overnight, it may inspire confidence in the longer-term bull narrative and help price recovery. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearly in oversold territory, while MACD continues to weaken.

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Bitcoin, BTC/USD

Chart created with TradingView

BTC/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

