News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: ECB Does Little, Euro Facing Turning Risk Trends - Setups in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-04-22 15:37:00
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
2021-04-22 11:57:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Suppressed by Rising Stockpiles and Demand Concerns
2021-04-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead
2021-04-22 13:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-04-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Failing to Benefit From Global 'Risk On' Sentiment
2021-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/USD is in full-retreat, falling below the 1.39 level as investors flock to $USD $GBPUSD https://t.co/QojEW8ksLC
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/TUcaaK6R0T
  • White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki: President Biden believes that expenditures can be done on the backs of the wealthiest $USD
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Gold: -0.70% Silver: -1.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CYQirgCosh
  • All three major US indices fall into negative territory following President Biden's alleged proposal of higher capital gains taxes $SPX $NDX $DJI https://t.co/f0Bb21TCVX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.13%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 68.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HxbR43UaUw
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.51% Germany 30: -0.61% FTSE 100: -0.62% US 500: -1.02% Wall Street: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BjQHCsjqBg
  • OPEC Secretary General: - If US NOPEC bill is approved and signed into law, it could lead to fines on member countries - Members could face seizure of assets on US territory - Will contact US entities and make case against approval of bill #OOTT #OPEC $OIL
  • $NZDUSD fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the week today, dropping to an intraday low around the 0.7150 level. $NZD $USD https://t.co/WwtVzKz837
  • US Indices are trading lower on news of potential increases in the capital gains tax rate. DOW -0.77% SPX -0.62% NDX -0.56% RUT +1.08% $DIA $SPY $QQQ $IWM
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax

Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: DOW JONES, NASDAQ, S&P 500 UNDER PRESSURE ON THREAT OF HIGHER TAXES

Major stock indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 are turning broadly lower. Stocks seem to be getting hit in response to news that President Joe Biden will suggest hiking the US capital gains tax to 43.3% for wealthy individuals.

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -1% 1%
Weekly 28% -2% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DOW, NASDAQ, S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (22 APRIL 2021 INTRADAY)

Dow Nasdaq S&P 500 Price Chart Reaction to Biden 43.3% Capital Gains Tax

This would be sharply higher than the current 20% tax on capital gains. The negative reaction by equity investors comes as little surprise seeing that higher taxes curbs speculative spirits and reduces potential expected returns.

Keep Reading – What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Short EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-22 18:30:00
AUD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
AUD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 18:00:00
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
2021-04-22 11:57:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slide Resumes, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Continues to Outperform
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slide Resumes, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Continues to Outperform
2021-04-22 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
US Tech 100