Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: DOW JONES, NASDAQ, S&P 500 UNDER PRESSURE ON THREAT OF HIGHER TAXES

Major stock indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 are turning broadly lower. Stocks seem to be getting hit in response to news that President Joe Biden will suggest hiking the US capital gains tax to 43.3% for wealthy individuals.

US 500 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 6% -1% 1% Weekly 28% -2% 7%

DOW, NASDAQ, S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (22 APRIL 2021 INTRADAY)

This would be sharply higher than the current 20% tax on capital gains. The negative reaction by equity investors comes as little surprise seeing that higher taxes curbs speculative spirits and reduces potential expected returns.

Keep Reading – What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight