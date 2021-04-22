Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: DOW JONES, NASDAQ, S&P 500 UNDER PRESSURE ON THREAT OF HIGHER TAXES
- The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are sliding fast during afternoon trade due to tax fears
- President Biden is reportedly set to propose a capital gains tax hike from 20% to 43.3%
Major stock indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 are turning broadly lower. Stocks seem to be getting hit in response to news that President Joe Biden will suggest hiking the US capital gains tax to 43.3% for wealthy individuals.
DOW, NASDAQ, S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (22 APRIL 2021 INTRADAY)
This would be sharply higher than the current 20% tax on capital gains. The negative reaction by equity investors comes as little surprise seeing that higher taxes curbs speculative spirits and reduces potential expected returns.
