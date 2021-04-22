News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: ECB Does Little, Euro Facing Turning Risk Trends - Setups in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-04-22 15:37:00
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
2021-04-22 11:57:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Bulls Back in the Driver's Seat?
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead
2021-04-22 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Failing to Benefit From Global 'Risk On' Sentiment
2021-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Primed to Claw Back Downside

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Primed to Claw Back Downside

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CAD/JPY PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR TO REBOUND ON HAWKISH BOC TILT

CAD/JPY selling pressure could be subsiding as the Canadian Dollar regains its footing following a relatively hawkish shift in BoC interest rate guidance. Not only did the Bank of Canada announce that it is tapering weekly asset purchases from C$4-trillion to C$3-trillion, the central bank also brought forward its next projected rate hike from 2023 to the second half of 2022.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The BoC upgraded Canada GDP growth estimates for this year as well, from 4.0% to 6.5%, due to economic activity being more resilient than expected and a robust recovery in business investment. This all looks to be broadly supportive of the Canadian Dollar and CAD/JPY price action.

CAD/JPY PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (14 DEC 2020 TO 22 APR 2021)

CADJPY Price Chart Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

From a technical perspective, however, the Canadian Dollar still seems to be stuck in a short-term downtrend against its Japanese Yen peer. Invalidating this descending trendline, perhaps with a close above the 21 April swing high, could tee up CAD/JPY for a bigger rebound.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Eclipsing the 20-day simple moving average might bring year-to-date highs into focus for Canadian Dollar bulls. On the other hand, should CAD/JPY price action stay under pressure, the bottom Bollinger Band has potential to curb Canadian Dollar weakness.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

