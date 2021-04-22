News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dollar Rate Outlook Advantage Usurped by Loonie and BOC, ECB Likely a Contrast
2021-04-22 03:45:00
2021-04-22 03:45:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/JPY Chart Setups
2021-04-22 03:00:00
2021-04-22 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Forecast: Move Below 50-Day SMA to Keep March Range Intact
2021-04-21 19:00:00
2021-04-21 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
2021-04-21 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-04-22 04:00:00
2021-04-22 04:00:00
Gold Forecast: Has XAU/USD Price Action Officially Bottomed?
2021-04-21 22:30:00
2021-04-21 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
2021-04-22 02:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-04-21 19:00:00
2021-04-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
2021-04-21 16:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/JPY Chart Setups

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/JPY Chart Setups

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Euro Technical Forecast – Talking Points

  • EUR/USD maintains bullish posture as 1.2000 psychological level offers support
  • EUR/AUD supported by moving average within a recently formed Rising Wedge
  • EUR/JPY rangebound trading may continue but downside path appears more likely
  • EUR/NZD’s Ascending Wedge pattern may lead to a reversal following downtrend
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

EUR/USD Technical Breakdown

Since breaking out of a Falling Wedge pattern earlier this month, EUR/USD has made significant progress, breaching above the psychologically imposing 1.200 level earlier this week. Now, the 1.2 handle appears to be providing a degree of support. The highly liquid currency pair is trending over 2.5% higher on the month following three consecutive monthly losses.

A move lower would likely see the 1.200 psychological level step back in as support once again. Even so, a break lower may sap bullish sentiment and extend prices lower. Should that occur, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) may underpin prices. To the upside, bulls most likely see the March high at 1.2113 as a key price target.

EUR/USD 8-Hour Chart

EURO US Dollar Chart

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/AUD Technical Breakdown

The Euro is on track to break a 5-month losing streak against the Australian Dollar, with EUR/AUD tracking a gain of just over 0.50% on the month. April began with a retest of trendline resistance, which was breached in late March. Since then, the currency pair has gone on to make modest gains, clearing the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages.

A bullish cross between the two SMAs (20- and 50-day) last week has been followed up with a slight move higher. Now, EUR/AUD appears to have found support between the 20-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March – April move. Price action looks to have formed a Rising Wedge pattern, which may ultimately end with a break lower, but for now, EUR/AUD may appreciate further.

EUR/AUD 8-Hour Chart

EURO Australian Dollar Chart

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/JPY Technical Breakdown

Rangebound is one word you could use to describe EUR/JPY price action so far in April. The upper and lower bounds that have contained the currency pair’s movement appear to be 130.66 and 129.54. The consolidation was preceded by a rather significant dip following a multi-month rally from the October swing low.

While more consolidation would maintain the status quo, a breakout or breakdown is likely once price pierces through the aforementioned levels. A concerning factor for a bullish thesis, however, is a weakening in the Relative Strength Index over the past several weeks, indicated by the green line on the RSI chart below. Moreover, MACD has broken below its center line earlier this week. Overall, the path lower may be the most likely scenario to consider.

EUR/JPY 8-Hour Chart

EURJPY Chart

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/NZD Technical Breakdown

The Euro is tracking a loss of over 0.50% against the New Zealand Dollar so far this month. The bulk of EUR/NZD’s monthly loss occurred last week when the currency pair sold off following a pivot lower from resistance just under the 1.70 handle. The resistance area gave shape to an Ascending Triangle’s horizontal upper bound.

While most often a continuation pattern, the triangle’s formation follows a long-term downtrend and may lead to a reversal higher. With EUR/NZD currently testing the lower bound, however, price remains fragile and could breach below support, invalidating the pattern, and with it, the bullish bias. A bounce higher would inspire confidence for an ultimate breakout, but caution is likely the most prudent approach.

EUR/NZD 8-Hour Chart

EURNZD

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

