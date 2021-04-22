News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
2021-04-22 11:57:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up for ECB
2021-04-22 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Suppressed by Rising Stockpiles and Demand Concerns
2021-04-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead
2021-04-22 13:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-04-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Failing to Benefit From Global 'Risk On' Sentiment
2021-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
ECB leaves monetary policy unchanged

  • - Governing Council did not discuss any phasing out of PEPP - Premature to discuss tapering - Any determination of PEPP purchases is data dependent
  • - Ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance remains crucial - National fiscal policies should address vulnerabilities effectively and be temporary and targeted - Next Gen EU plan must be made operational without delay
  • - Risks to medium-term outlook are more balanced - Recovery to be driven by both domestic and global demand - Headline inflation likely to increase in coming months based on temporary factors - Temporary factors should fade out of inflation readouts by early 2022
  • - Euro-area economy may have contracted again in Q1 2021 - Data points to a resumption of growth in Q2 - Progress on vaccines should pave the way for a firm rebound in activity in 2021
  • - ECB is monitoring developments in FX rate on inflation outlook - Standing ready to adjust all instruments as appropriate to support inflation goals
  • - Financing conditions have been broadly stable recently - Risks to wider financing conditions remain despite stabilization of market rates - Will continue with PEPP purchases until at least the end of March 2022
  • - Expect a firm rebound in activity later in year - Underlying price pressures remain subdued - Preserving favorable financing conditions is essential
  • ECB's Lagarde: - Near term outlook is clouded - Persistently high rates of Covid and associated containment measures continue to constrain activity in the near term #ECB $EUR
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (MAR) Actual: 7.9% Previous: 7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-22
  • another nice round of US economic data...claims & Chicago Fed
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD, ECB Price Analysis & News

  • ECB Leave Monetary Policy and Accompanying Statement Unchanged
  • Euro Unchanged Following Announcement

ECB Copy and Paste as Policy and Statement are Left Unchanged

As widely expected the ECB left monetary policy settings unchanged with the accompanying statement also a copy and paste from the prior month. The central bank reiterated that they will operate PEPP purchases at a significantly higher pace over the current quarter, while the PEPP will continue until at least the end of March 2022. In reaction to this unanimously expected action and statement, EUR/USD and bund yields were unchanged. For levels to watch in EUR/USD, click here.

Looking ahead, ECB Lagarde’s press conference is scheduled for 13:30BST. However, as I mentioned earlier, the ECB President will likely provide little in the way of new information.

For the full commentary of the ECB Press Conference check out the @DailyFXTeam Twitter Handle.

The European Central Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide

EURUSD, German Bund Instant Reaction

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

