Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
EUR/USD, ECB Price Analysis & News
- ECB Leave Monetary Policy and Accompanying Statement Unchanged
- Euro Unchanged Following Announcement
ECB Copy and Paste as Policy and Statement are Left Unchanged
As widely expected the ECB left monetary policy settings unchanged with the accompanying statement also a copy and paste from the prior month. The central bank reiterated that they will operate PEPP purchases at a significantly higher pace over the current quarter, while the PEPP will continue until at least the end of March 2022. In reaction to this unanimously expected action and statement, EUR/USD and bund yields were unchanged. For levels to watch in EUR/USD, click here.
Looking ahead, ECB Lagarde’s press conference is scheduled for 13:30BST. However, as I mentioned earlier, the ECB President will likely provide little in the way of new information.
EURUSD, German Bund Instant Reaction
