Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted

EUR/USD, ECB Price Analysis & News

ECB Leave Monetary Policy and Accompanying Statement Unchanged

Euro Unchanged Following Announcement

ECB Copy and Paste as Policy and Statement are Left Unchanged

As widely expected the ECB left monetary policy settings unchanged with the accompanying statement also a copy and paste from the prior month. The central bank reiterated that they will operate PEPP purchases at a significantly higher pace over the current quarter, while the PEPP will continue until at least the end of March 2022. In reaction to this unanimously expected action and statement, EUR/USD and bund yields were unchanged. For levels to watch in EUR/USD, click here.

Looking ahead, ECB Lagarde’s press conference is scheduled for 13:30BST. However, as I mentioned earlier, the ECB President will likely provide little in the way of new information.

EURUSD, German Bund Instant Reaction

Source: Refinitiv