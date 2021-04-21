News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
2021-04-21 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Move Below 50-Day SMA to Keep March Range Intact
2021-04-21 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Has XAU/USD Price Action Officially Bottomed?
2021-04-21 22:30:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-04-21 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (17/APR) Actual: ¥906.5B Previous: ¥1715.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (17/APR) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1714.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • Fitch Ratings: Australia-China Trade risks are mitigated by co-dependencies -BBG
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/Ul5GRGiYXb
  • Australia nixes two Belt and Road related deals with China - Reuters
  • A good proxy for risk-on sentiment, AUD/JPY has pushed higher during trade. Of note, the pair bounced off the 50d SMA $AUDJPY https://t.co/r8KS1aoL23
  • If you missed today's webinar here is the recording alongside my silver price outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/21/Silver-Price-Forecast-XAGUSD-Ponders-Breakout-Alongside-Gold-Gains.html
  • SEC said to examine fund disclosure after Archegos blowup - BBG
  • Bitcoin is down almost 3%, and remains below the 50d SMA for the 3rd day running #BTC #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/aqfKLbDPeF
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.90% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0802gJCocm
Gold Forecast: Has XAU/USD Price Action Officially Bottomed?

Gold Forecast: Has XAU/USD Price Action Officially Bottomed?

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK: XAU/USD PERKING UP AS REAL YIELDS WILT

Advertisement

Gold prices have been ripping higher recently since putting in a potential double-bottom pattern around $1,680/oz. In fact, the precious metal now trades at an eight-week high following a 7% climb off its 30 March swing low. A pullback in the US Dollar and real yields seem to be benefiting gold outlook and motivating the rebound being staged by XAU/USD price action.

GOLD PRICE CHART WITH US TEN-YEAR REAL YIELD OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (02 JUNE 2020 TO 21 APRIL 2021)

Gold Price Chart with Real Yields Overlaid XAUUSD Fundamental Outlook

As shown on the chart above, the price of gold tends to mirror (i.e. move in the opposite direction) of real yields. Due to this strong inverse relationship, the broader direction of real yields continues to stand out as one of the dominant fundamental catalysts weighing on gold prices. Correspondingly, if real yields struggle to regain upward momentum, there could be potential for XAU/USD to extend its rebound.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 8% -3%
Weekly -2% 11% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (01 JULY 2019 TO 21 APRIL 2021)

Gold Price Chart XAUUSD Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Shifting focus to a technical perspective, how the precious metal finishes the week could prove quite telling of where gold prices trend next. A close above the 20-week simple moving average, which just so happens to underpin a big area of technical confluence around the $1,790-price level, might be followed by continuation higher and a bullish MACD crossover. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its August 2020 to March 2021 trading range likely comes into focus under this scenario.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Surmounting this technical barrier has potential to motivate a larger rebound toward the upper descending trendline of gold’s eight-month long bull flag pattern. On the other hand, if gold bulls fail to maintain their upper hand and this technical barrier near the psychologically-significant $1,800-handle is rejected, the precious metal might recoil back toward its bottom Bollinger Band and year-to-date lows.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Ponders Breakout Alongside Gold Gains
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Ponders Breakout Alongside Gold Gains
2021-04-21 21:30:00
S&P 500, Financials, Bond ETF Flows After Strong Q1 Bank Earnings
S&P 500, Financials, Bond ETF Flows After Strong Q1 Bank Earnings
2021-04-21 20:00:00
USD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
USD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-21 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
USDOLLAR