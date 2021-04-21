Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Ponders Breakout Alongside Gold Gains

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
2021-04-21 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Move Below 50-Day SMA to Keep March Range Intact
2021-04-21 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Has XAU/USD Price Action Officially Bottomed?
2021-04-21 22:30:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-04-21 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (17/APR) Actual: ¥906.5B Previous: ¥1715.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (17/APR) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1714.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • Fitch Ratings: Australia-China Trade risks are mitigated by co-dependencies -BBG
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/Ul5GRGiYXb
  • Australia nixes two Belt and Road related deals with China - Reuters
  • A good proxy for risk-on sentiment, AUD/JPY has pushed higher during trade. Of note, the pair bounced off the 50d SMA $AUDJPY https://t.co/r8KS1aoL23
  • If you missed today's webinar here is the recording alongside my silver price outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/21/Silver-Price-Forecast-XAGUSD-Ponders-Breakout-Alongside-Gold-Gains.html
  • SEC said to examine fund disclosure after Archegos blowup - BBG
  • Bitcoin is down almost 3%, and remains below the 50d SMA for the 3rd day running #BTC #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/aqfKLbDPeF
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.90% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0802gJCocm
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Ponders Breakout Alongside Gold Gains

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Ponders Breakout Alongside Gold Gains

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Silver Price Outlook:

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Ponders Breakout Alongside Gold Gains

Silver surged to its highest price in more than a month Wednesday on the back of a 3% daily gain. Recent price action has seen the metal climb more than 8.5% in the month of April as slipping Treasury yields open the door to gains for commodities like gold and silver. As a result, XAG/USD may look to continue higher should the fundamental forces at play remain intact.

Silver Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February 2021 – April 2021)

silver price chart

To that end, early resistance resides dangerously close to the metal’s Wednesday close, around $26.63. The barrier is derived from a prior swing high in March and could look to stall progress to the topside. Nevertheless, Wednesday’s price action saw silver establish a convincing break above another area that had proven troublesome – a Fibonacci level around $26.20. The line had resisted attempts higher throughout April and in March, but the recent breakout should see the level take on a more supportive role going forward.

With that in mind, silver could be trapped by resistance overhead at $26.63 and support beneath at $26.20. A lack of continuation at this stage might allow bulls to consolidate recent gains, however, and prove constructive in pursuit of a longer-term breakout rally. Fluctuating between support and resistance could open the door to range trading strategies.

Should a continuation beyond $26.63 occur, silver bulls could set their sights on $26.95 as an area of secondary resistance. The zone has served as both support and resistance in the past, most recently evidenced by price action in February and early March. While the technical landscape looks to be improving, the key to silver price gains remains US Treasury yields for the time being and a resumption higher in that market could hamper commodity price gains. As XAG/USD looks to continue its recent rally, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

