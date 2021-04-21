British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence
2021-04-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill
2021-04-20 16:20:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
2021-04-21 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Stalls at Trend Resistance
2021-04-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP
2021-04-21 08:00:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY May Rise as Short Bets Increase
2021-04-21 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/LMgAzv7YCl
  • Build you crude oil strategy with some basic key insights. Hone your trading skills here: https://t.co/ekflhEeXRX https://t.co/f0JRsJeebc
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) Actual: 3.2% Expected: 3.2% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAR) Actual: -1.3% Expected: -1.3% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.68%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 65.66%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cscTNspIcj
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.2% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.3% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • German Court rejects EU recovery package-related injunction $EUR
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/riBqX0OXx2
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.76% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vj2dFf16E2
British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP

British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, UK inflation, news and analysis:

  • The latest UK consumer price index (CPI) data showed a smaller than expected rise in the headline inflation rate in March.
  • However, increases in several of the producer price index (PPI) numbers suggest more inflation further down the line, and that’s positive for GBP, highlighting the need for the Bank of England to tighten UK monetary policy eventually.
Advertisement

UK inflation data positive for GBP

The latest batch of UK CPI data showed a smaller than expected rise in the headline inflation rate in March, emphasizing that there’s no need for the Bank of England to tighten UK monetary policy short-term even as the economy recovers from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As the table below shows, inflation rose to 0.7% year/year from 0.4% in February but was a tad weaker than the 0.8% consensus forecast of analysts polled by the news agencies.

UK CPI data.

Source: DailyFX calendar

However, rises in the PPI numbers also emphasize that the central bank will need to rase rates eventually, showing higher than expected figures for both raw material and factory gate prices.

UK PPI data.

For now, market pricing suggests that UK interest rates will not be increased until September 2022 but the Bank is likely to withdraw some of its monetary stimulus before then, and that’s positive for GBP/USD long-term and negative for EUR/GBP. Note too that EUR/GBP could be weakened by political uncertainty ahead of German federal elections in September this year.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

According to Bloomberg, just as Armin Laschet, the leader of Germanys conservatives, won the nomination to lead his party into the elections, a fresh poll suggested that the bloc is quickly losing its dominance of German politics. The Forsa poll released by broadcaster RTL showed outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Laschets CDU party slump seven points to 21%, while the Greens gained five points to 28%. With a coalition of CDU and Greens seen as the most likely outcome in the fall, the Greens Annalena Baerbock may well succeed Merkel as chancellor, ending more than 15 years of center-right leadership in Germany.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 18, 2020 – April 21, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/GBP Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 35% 13%
Weekly 8% 10% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Tumbles Below 7,000 on Virus Concerns and Tobacco Review
FTSE 100 Tumbles Below 7,000 on Virus Concerns and Tobacco Review
2021-04-21 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence
2021-04-21 06:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
2021-04-21 04:00:00
AUD/USD Mixed as Retail Sales Surpass Expectations
AUD/USD Mixed as Retail Sales Surpass Expectations
2021-04-21 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Bullish