US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Breakout But Sustained Rally May Prove Difficult
2021-04-20 09:13:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion
2021-04-20 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk
2021-04-19 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Q1 Earnings Take Centre-Stage
2021-04-20 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Webinar: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Gold in Focus
2021-04-20 11:30:00
Gold Prices Seesaw as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge Before Netflix Earnings
2021-04-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, What to Watch Following Big Pop
2021-04-20 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Pausing for Breath at 1.40 Resistance
2021-04-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks USDJPY and GBPUSD Technical Barriers, Earnings and Dogecoin on Deck
2021-04-20 03:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
More
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar is currently attempting to rebound from yesterday's levels. After falling to a six week low around 91.00 yesterday, the $DXY is now trading back above the 91.15 level. $USD https://t.co/wdr6ysR3hx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bcF1DkhxFi
  • PBOC's Li: China has insufficiency of long-term capital, deficiency of equity capital. $CNH $CNY
  • the 1.4000 spot back in action on $GBPUSD that + underside of bullish trend channel stopped bulls in their tracks, at least for now https://t.co/5UxQbdXNyl https://t.co/JRsQi1hVUx
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sx3TrZL8PC
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/B03Dmd5WT0
  • $GBPUSD briefly tested and rejected the 1.4000 level this morning and is now trading slightly lower, currently around 1.3970. 1.4000 was a key level of resistance for the pair throughout March. $GBP $USD https://t.co/ZwHnaqldfZ
  • L https://t.co/NOepRjntar
  • Tokyo has decided to seek virus state of emergency - Mainichi
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/FKH0fKsyyZ
US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report

US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report

Justin McQueen, Analyst

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • USD Contrarian Properties Fade as Short Squeeze Stabilises
  • GBP/USD Remains the Largest Bull Bet
  • Overall Positioning Changes Muted

US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report

In the latest CFTC reporting week, the USD short squeeze had begun to stabilise, which has subsequently coincided with the greenback’s outperformance being faded. Alongside this, with the USD in neutral territory, it now holds little contrarian properties to dictate price action. Elsewhere, positioning changes had been muted in the Euro, which saw a slight pullback in net longs by $100mln and with a z-score of 0.44 (over a 3yr lookback), positioning is no longer at extreme levels. Across the commodity currencies (AUD, CAD, NZD), positioning changes had been muted across the board.

The biggest net positioning change had occurred in the Pound, where net longs rose by $485mln, to $2.2bln. The move had largely stemmed from fast money accounts (leveraged funds), which in turn had seen an improvement in spot GBP. While I have previously highlighted that positioning in the Pound is arguably at stretched levels (according to z-score and percentile), it is important to note that positioning in recent years had been largely skewed to the downside due to Brexit uncertainty and thus in light of the improvement in the UK fundamentals, thanks to a fast vaccination program and a plan for unwinding lockdown measures, even a modest net long in the currency would appear excessive. That being said, while the Euro has enjoyed a corrective move higher, I still favour an extended pullback in EUR/GBP.

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly -27% 13% -13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Weekly FX Positioning

US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to April 13th, released April 16th)

The Analytical Abilities of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Positioning

US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

GBP/USD Positioning

US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

EUR/USD Positioning

US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

If you would like to receive the full COT FX breakdown, contact IG.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

