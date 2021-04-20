DOGE frenzy continues while Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
2021-04-20 19:22:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill
2021-04-20 16:20:00
2021-04-20 16:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion
2021-04-20 06:00:00
2021-04-20 06:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Q1 Earnings Take Centre-Stage
2021-04-20 07:00:00
2021-04-20 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Stalls at Trend Resistance
2021-04-20 15:30:00
2021-04-20 15:30:00
Market Sentiment Webinar: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Gold in Focus
2021-04-20 11:30:00
2021-04-20 11:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
2021-04-20 19:22:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
2021-04-20 19:22:00
  • US API Data: #Crude +0.436M VS Est.-2.975M #Cushing -1.286M #Gasoline -1.617M VS Est.+0.464M #Distillate +0.655M VS Est.-0.956M
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.52%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qS7s1S6YOW
  • Dogecoin made another run at highs around the .40 level in celebration of ‘DODGE Day’. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/3vvKuTZ8oh https://t.co/2iLckP6ZUH
  • Netflix regarding subscriber miss - "We don’t believe competitive intensity materially changed in the quarter or was a material factor in the variance as the over-forecast was across all of our regions" Doesn't really inspire confidence...
  • Netflix Q1 Earnings: Revs: $7.16B vs. est. $7.14 EPS: $3.75 vs est. $2.98 $NFLX
  • Netflix earnings: $7.16b rev vs $7.14b est EPS: $3.75 vs $2.98 est Huge miss on subscribers added: +3.98m vs +6.29m est $NFLX shares 10% lower on subscriber miss
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2021/04/20/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-GBP-USD-USD-JPY-GBP-JPY.html
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.25% France 40: 0.09% US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3jk8anEOJd
  • The FTSE 100 index surpasses 7000 landmark for the first time since Feb 2020. Ocado Group is strong out of the gate after £10m investment in Oxbotica. Get your #FTSE market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/JWFr74q0Mv https://t.co/CFPmSI5fbe
  • Italian Health Ministry recommends Johnson & Johnson vaccine be used on people over 60 $EUR $JNJ
DOGE frenzy continues while Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down

DOGE frenzy continues while Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

DOGE, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook:

  • Dogecoin made another run at highs around the .40 level in celebration of ‘DODGE Day’
  • Bitcoin bulls strive to push prices higher but bears are holding ground, at least for now
  • Is the crypto theme about to get another wave of volatility?
Despite a recent pullback in the prices of major cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin has remained supported as bulls have made an admirable push for fresh highs. As the meme-based alt-coin (originally created as a joke in 2013) secured fifth place in the crypto market-cap hierarchy, crowd psychology remains the primary catalyst of the unprecedented rally.

For those who don’t recall, it was Tesla CEO Elon Musk who played a major role in fueling the recent Bitcoin rally as key market participants followed Musk in adopting BTC/USD as an alternative method of payment. Likewise, it was another one of Musk’s optimistic crypto tweets that has once again sparked a rapid surge in the demand for Dogecoin, allowing it to maintain its current bullish narrative. However, as discussed in Friday’s article, there is very little analytical evidence that can be used to justify this exorbitant move.

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Daily Chart

DOGE frenzy continues while Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down

Dogecoin price chart created using TradingView

Bitcoin Bears Temporarily Take Back Control

Although the recent public offering of Coinbase allowed Bitcoin bulls to achieve yet another all-time high, Bitcoin currently continues to trade below the key psychological level of $60k, a former hindrance for bullish momentum.

However, after five consecutive days of losses, BTC/USD price action has temporarily stalled between the key Fibonacci retracement levels of two prominent moves.

After a minor flash crash, Bitcoin remains under pressure as bears continue to drive prices lower in an effort to break support, holding firm at the key psychological level of $55,000. But bulls aren’t giving up without a fight, which makes one wonder if the current pullback is another correction, as seen in prior months or is the crypto ‘Bubble’ finally ready to burst?

For the first time this year, Bitcoin prices have slipped below both the 20 & 50-period Moving Average (MA), while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has crossed above the zero line with recent divergence suggesting that the bullish momentum has lost steam.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

DOGE frenzy continues while Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

With price action currently encapsulated by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of both the 2021 and the February move, these levels continue to provide support and resistance for the short-term move.

In order for bulls to achieve bullish continuation, they will first need to break above current resistance of $56,182 which could see them retesting the $60k mark.

However, a break of current support, currently residing at $52,052, could see bears pushing below the next key level of $50,000.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

