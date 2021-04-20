News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-20 15:40:00
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Breakout But Sustained Rally May Prove Difficult
2021-04-20 09:13:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill
2021-04-20 16:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion
2021-04-20 06:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Q1 Earnings Take Centre-Stage
2021-04-20 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Stalls at Trend Resistance
2021-04-20 15:30:00
Market Sentiment Webinar: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Gold in Focus
2021-04-20 11:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-20 15:40:00
Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, What to Watch Following Big Pop
2021-04-20 12:30:00
Dollar Breaks USDJPY and GBPUSD Technical Barriers, Earnings and Dogecoin on Deck
2021-04-20 03:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
Real Time News
  • The Euro has slipped to an intraday low amidst the German Greens surging to a lead over Merkel's CDU in a new poll. $EUR $USD https://t.co/gfvNseRNvc
  • $USDCAD has strengthened today, rising to a one week high near the 1.2600 level. The Canadian Dollar has suffered amidst a drop in oil prices and extended travel restrictions. $USD $CAD https://t.co/O2z7grrFYi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RVkYfiOzPq
  • In line with the general risk-off sentiment, oil prices have come under notable selling pressure with both Brent and WTI crude futures falling 2-2.5%. Get your #crudeoil market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/K0zJL8BFj1 https://t.co/wMn3kNFhwC
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.49% Silver: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: -1.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CqYIho6z47
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GC3sr4bk5B
  • - Recovery in the US is improving - The increase in Covid cases is concerning, but vaccines give optimism for a return to more normal conditions later this year
  • - Fed bond buying is at a pace "unrelated to magnitude of fiscal deficits" - Low Treasury yields show there is strong global demand for stable and liquid investments
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Too low inflation harms American families and businesses - We do not anticipate high inflation, but have the tools to address pressures if they arise #Fed $USD
  • looking forward to this, webinar starts in an hour. Topics on the radar: 1) USD Q2 Weakness 2) Gold brewing bullish potential? 3) Stonks through initial earnings outlays https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/643096611 https://t.co/6YNhrv8E31
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill

Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Crude Oil Price Analysis & News

  • Risk Sentiment Dampened
  • Oil Prices Extend Losses on NOPEC Bill

In line with the general risk-off sentiment, oil prices have come under notable selling pressure with both Brent and WTI crude futures falling 2-2.5%. Alongside this, the move lower in oil prices had been exacerbated by reports that the US House Judiciary Committee had passed a bill that would open OPEC to antitrust lawsuits over production cuts, making it illegal for any foreign state to act collectively to limit the production of oil or set prices.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Justin McQueen
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

However, while the initial reaction has seen oil prices drop, the likelihood that such a bill will be signed into law is still small at this stage. Similar bills have been introduced in Congress for the best part of two decades with little success. While oil prices are up over 30% having recently hit a monthly high at $68, this is still below levels of $100 over a decade ago where similar bills have been passed in the full house. That said being, should the bill manage to gain traction, it would have to pass both chambers in Congress and signed by President Biden, however, at present, that seems unlikely.

Crude Oil Chart: Intra-day Timeframe

Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill

Source: IG

Get My Guide

