News
EUR/USD Breaks Above 1.20 as US Dollar Losses Intensify, DAX 30 Keeps Record Highs
2021-04-19 09:30:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.20
2021-04-19 05:07:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Retreat after Big Rally as Traders Await Fresh Catalysts
2021-04-19 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
News
Gold Prices Extend Higher on Chinese Demand Boost, Falling Yields
2021-04-19 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) - Positive Outlook Pushing GBP/USD Higher, Extending Last Week's Gains
2021-04-19 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Testing Key Support as Yields Slide Lower
2021-04-19 07:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive Outlook Pushing GBP/USD Higher, Extending Last Week's Gains

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • GBP/USD continues last week’s rally.
  • EUR/GBP drifting back to 0.8600.
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

A mildly positive start to the week for the British Pound as it extends last week’s rally. The partial re-opening of the UK economy is giving Sterling a helping hand, while the latest vaccination data is helping to underpin the positive sentiment in the currency. The latest data show that nearly 42.8 million people have had at least one vaccination jab – around 64% of the UK population – while the number of deaths fell on Saturday to 10, one of the lowest figures recorded during the pandemic.

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our new Q2 GDP Forecast
Get My Guide

Looking at GBP/USD, the next level of resistance is at 1.3920, a prior pair of short-term high made earlier this month, before a cluster of prior highs between 1.4000 and 1.4020. The market will likely need a fresh driver to break above the later area of resistance, especially as cable is entering overbought territory – using the CCI indicator – but the overall chart set-up remains mildly positive.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (October 2020 – April 19, 2021)

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly -23% 11% -10%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 54.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.18 to 1. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 19.37% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 17.93% higher from last week.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

EUR/GBP is drifting back towards the 0.8600 area after finding life difficult above 0.8700. While Sterling retains a positive outlook, the Euro remains neutral, something that can also be seen on the EUR/USD chart with 1.2000 seemingly a short-term line in the sand.

Euro May Turn Lower vs. US Dollar as Upswing Falters Below 1.2000

Support for EUR/GBP remains around 0.8600, aided by the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages currently at 0.8607 with little in the way of fundamental news to drive price action ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting and Friday’s round of PMI releases.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – April 19, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) - Positive Outlook Pushing GBP/USD Higher, Extending Last Week's Gains

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on GBP/USD and EUR/GBP – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

