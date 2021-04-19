Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Xinjiang Blackout, Possible US Treasury Investigation

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves, What to Expect From ECB Meeting
2021-04-18 00:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Aim Higher, Backed by Earnings and Robust Data
2021-04-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-17 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: More Upside Likely - Can it Be Sustained?
2021-04-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-18 16:00:00
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-16 18:38:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Xinjiang Blackout, Possible US Treasury Investigation - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/19/Bitcoin-Tumbles-Amid-Xinjiang-Blackout-Possible-US-Treasury-Investigation.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $BTC https://t.co/zs4eQVrKEP
  • 🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (MAR) Actual: ¥663.7B Expected: ¥490B Previous: ¥215.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-18
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8yG5lv https://t.co/j7No5uPhYF
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 70.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+1.18%), utilities (+0.81%) and consumer discretionary (+0.78%) were among the best performers, while energy (-0.90%) and information technology (-0.03%) lagged. https://t.co/2qbzKRyx2B
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 70.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+1.18%), utilities (+0.81%) and consumer discretionary (+0.78%) were among the best performers, while energy (-0.90%) and information technology (-0.03%) lagged. https://t.co/uAt7OhZvYM
  • There's no question about it, trading brings about much emotion. Knowing how to control emotions while trading can prove to be the difference between success and failure. Learn more about managing emotion in trading here: https://t.co/FC7CHp2y70 https://t.co/UvcEzMKGmI
  • What are some key takeaways for trading gold? Get your free insight here: https://t.co/lnxaQOsgid https://t.co/GOBTKkCEKh
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar Monday morning at 8:30am ET (12:30GMT) on DailyFX - https://t.co/lxd5fZ5LG7 Mid-Weekly Technical Update on Wednesday at 9:30am ET (13:30GMT) with IG - https://t.co/8SFBJxwo30
  • Forex trading, which is the act of exchanging fiat currencies, is thought to be centuries old – dating back to the Babylonian period. Learn about the history of Forex here: https://t.co/1ZR5OCfY3u https://t.co/NMiJrp6wmP
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtoQJgE https://t.co/RT9Z4K8xCy
Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Xinjiang Blackout, Possible US Treasury Investigation

Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Xinjiang Blackout, Possible US Treasury Investigation

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Xinjiang Blackout, US Treasury Investigation, Coinbase – Talking Points:

  • Bitcoin prices tumbled lower amid news of a possible US Treasury investigation into the crypto space and a blackout in the Chinese Bitcoin mining region of Xinjiang.
  • However, it is yet to be seen if this move garners follow-through given the recent listing of Coinbase, and adoption of digital assets by several respected multi-nationals.
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Bitcoin prices tumbled lower overnight, falling as much as 15.7% to the lowest levels since March 26, before climbing back to finish just shy of 6% down on the day. The substantial sell-off appears to be linked to news that the US Treasury is opening an investigation into instances of money laundering carried out through the use of digital assets. However, this has yet to be confirmed or substantiated, with the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) stating that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists”.

Bitcoin 5-minute Chart

Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Xinjiang Blackout, Possible US Treasury Investigation

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

Nevertheless, the possibility of regulatory intervention in the crypto space could certainly have spooked investors and incited liquidation of exposed positions. A blackout in Xinjiang may also be behind the notable decline in the price of the heavily-traded cryptocurrency. The region is responsible for almost half of the Bitcoin mining network and was offline for 48 hours due to maintenance works at several power stations in mainland China.

This ultimately led to the Bitcoin hashrate declining dramatically, which may have in turn driven BTC prices lower, considering the Bitcoin hashrate is positively correlated to price. That being said, it is yet to be seen if this correction will garner follow-through given the recent public listing of Coinbase – one of the world’s most prominent crypto exchanges – and the adoption of digital assets by several well-known financial institutions and companies.

Bitcoin Daily Chart – Rising Wedge Break Hints at Further Downside

Bitcoin Tumbles Amid Xinjiang Blackout, Possible US Treasury Investigation

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

From a technical perspective, the outlook for BTC/USD appears relatively bearish, as prices break Rising Wedge support and plunge below all three short-term moving averages.

Above average volume in combination with the RSI plunging below its neutral midpoint, and a bearish crossover taking place on the MACD indicator, suggests that the path of least resistance is lower.

A daily close below 57,000 probably opens the door for sellers to drive BTC back to psychological support at 51,000. Breaching that could intensify selling pressure and propel the anti-fiat digital asset towards the sentiment-defining 144-EMA (41075).

However, if the trend-defining 55-EMA (55019) remains intact, a rebound back towards the yearly high (64829) is certainly not out of the question.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
Dogecoin Goes Parabolic as Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down
Dogecoin Goes Parabolic as Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down
2021-04-16 17:20:00
Consumer Sentiment Hits New Pandemic High in April But Misses Expectations
Consumer Sentiment Hits New Pandemic High in April But Misses Expectations
2021-04-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR, USD/CHF Tests Critical Support
US Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR, USD/CHF Tests Critical Support
2021-04-16 12:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin