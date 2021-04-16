US Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR, USD/CHF Tests Critical Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound
2021-04-16 06:09:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Charts Looking Increasingly Bullish
2021-04-16 13:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Fed's dot plot of forecasts on rates isn't helping us - Markets are getting ahead of themselves in terms of expecting rate hikes
  • Fed's Waller: - I think the economy is "ready to rip" - Temporary factors will push up inflation, so long as expectations remain anchored we're ok - Fed isn't going to sit still and let inflation rip #Fed $USD
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.80% Silver: 0.72% Oil - US Crude: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TSbPggx2CP
  • RT @NYFedResearch: The majority of businesses say they expect to see a rebound in revenues post-pandemic in response to special questions i…
  • Quite the jump in inflation expectations in the US. The five-year breakeven inflation rate holding near its multi-year high 2.55%. Expected change in Fed Funds rate through end of 2022 at 16bps (~65% probability of standard hike) https://t.co/tY9w29x6nb
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel (APR) Actual: 3.7% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (APR) Actual: 2.7% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-16
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel (APR) Actual: 86.5 Expected: 89.6 Previous: 84.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.30%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ETlEj4lmTj
  • Merkel succession rivals hold secret talks to settle candidacy - BBG $EUR
US Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR, USD/CHF Tests Critical Support

US Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR, USD/CHF Tests Critical Support

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

US Dollar Outlook:

Advertisement

Despite robust US economic data, risk sentiment has continued to weigh on the safe-haven Dollar, fueling the demand for Emerging Market currencies which has allowed USD/ZAR bears to drive prices below critical support. With inflationary concerns and declining US Treasury Yields at the forefront of the recent pullback, the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment could potentially assist in the catalyzation of short-term price action for both the Rand and the Swiss Franc, providing a glimmer of hope for USD bulls.

US Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR, USD/CHF Tests Critical Support

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How do news events affect your trade?
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

For most of this year, USD/ZAR has been trading within a well-defined range between the key psychological levels of 14.50 and 15.00. However, as risk appetite continues to favor Emerging Market (EM) currencies, the volatile Rand has overcome a major hurdle by breaking below critical support, formed by the lower bound of the descending triangle. Although the sustainably of the downward trajectory remains questionable, bears remain the dominant force of the immediate move as prices continue to trade below both the 50 and 200-period MA.

As bears strive to break below the next support level of 14.00, risk sentiment remains the primary catalyst for the short-term move. However, failure to clear the 14.00 barrier could see bulls retaliating, driving prices back towards 14.50, a former hinderance for bearish progression.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of risk management
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR, USD/CHF Tests Critical Support

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

USD/CHF continues to test key Fibonacci support after bulls failed to gain traction above trendline resistance, holding firm just below the key psychological level of 0.95. Although the downward trajectory has remained intact since 2019, bearish momentum subsided in early January as the greenback recovered from its 2020 slide.

With the formation of a golden cross supporting the upward move, recent MACD divergence suggested that the USD rally was beginning to lose steam, allowing Swiss Franc enthusiasts to regain control of the systemic, prominent trend.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR, USD/CHF Tests Critical Support

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

However, after a steep decline, price action has temporarily stalled between the confines of key Fibonacci levels of both the long and short-term major moves, forming a zone of confluency between 0.919 (the 38.2% retracement of the 2021 move) and 0.925 (50% retracement of the historical move) which continues to hold as support and resistance for the imminent move.

USD/CHF Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -6% -4%
Weekly 3% 21% 8%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

https://www.dailyfx.com/chf?ref-author=dacosta

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-16 10:30:00
Euro Outlook - Conflicting Technical and Sentiment Signals Leave EUR/USD in Limbo
Euro Outlook - Conflicting Technical and Sentiment Signals Leave EUR/USD in Limbo
2021-04-16 10:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Headwinds Persist - EUR/GBP Poised to Continue Bullish Trend
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Headwinds Persist - EUR/GBP Poised to Continue Bullish Trend
2021-04-16 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USD/CHF
Mixed