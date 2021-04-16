News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound
2021-04-16 06:09:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-04-15 15:18:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
Euro Outlook - Conflicting Technical and Sentiment Signals Leave EUR/USD in Limbo

Euro Outlook - Conflicting Technical and Sentiment Signals Leave EUR/USD in Limbo

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro (EUR/USD) Price, News, and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD is finding 1.2000 hard to overcome.
  • Will next week’s ECB help to steer EUR/USD?
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD is seemingly trapped in a tight short-term range with resistance around the 1.2000 level proving difficult to overcome. Talk of sizeable option barriers at this level may be holding back any uptick, while the daily chart and client sentiment shows a contradiction of views over the next move. Next week’s ECB meeting is unlikely to shift the needle, although recent meetings have seen ‘ECB source reports’ hit the market both before and during the announcement adding volatility to the event.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The daily EUR/USD chart shows a recently formed bearish ‘death cross’ with the 50-day simple moving average now below the longer-dated 200-day sma. This move has now placed all three moving averages in a negative formation and a break below the 50-day sma would leave a cluster of recent lows all the way down to 1.1860 under threat. Before these levels, there is a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020/January 2021 move around 1.1944. As mentioned earlier, the 1.2000 level remains short-term resistance.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our new Q2 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 33.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.99 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -1% -2%
Weekly -11% 13% 3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – April 16, 2021)

Euro Outlook - Conflicting Technical and Sentiment Signals Leave EUR/USD in Limbo
What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

