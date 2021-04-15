Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Key Levels to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Key Levels to Watch: EUR/USD Gears Up for 1.20, DAX 30 Unable to Break Tight Range
2021-04-15 09:30:00
2021-04-15 09:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-15 09:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Aiming for February Peak Ahead of US Retail Sales
2021-04-15 06:00:00
2021-04-15 06:00:00
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
2021-04-14 18:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold (XAU) Price Outlook: Failing to Benefit From USD Weakness But Break Higher Likely
2021-04-15 08:00:00
2021-04-15 08:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices May Turn Higher as Long-Term Treasury Yields Stagnate
2021-04-15 03:00:00
2021-04-15 03:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-15 09:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-15 07:00:00
2021-04-15 07:00:00
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
2021-04-14 05:30:00
Real Time News
  • $C Q1 earnings - EPS 3.62 vs 2.52 expected - 19.3bln vs 18.9bln expected
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (MAR) due at 12:20 GMT (15min) Expected: $-14.11B Previous: $-12.62B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • US will ban banks from buying new Russian sovereign debt from June 14th - $RUB down 1.8%, lagging in EM space
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/06Q2w9xGQq
  • CBRT also removes pledge for further tightening from statement - Policy rate to be set at level above inflation
  • CBRT also removes pledge from further tightening from statement - Policy rate to be set at level above inflation
  • CBRT: High levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to inflation outlook $TRY
  • CBRT Leaves One-Week Repo Rate at 19% as expected $TRY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.89%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A6Vq7SfBBF
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/4mTFgSHWJI
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Key Levels to Watch

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Key Levels to Watch

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/CAD | More of the Same for USD/CAD, BoC Gears Up for Tapering
  • CAD/JPY Beginning to Look Constructive
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Key Levels to Watch

More of the Same for USD/CAD, BoC Gears Up for Tapering

USD/CAD: A convincing rejection of the 1.26 handle, which also coincided with the 50% fib of the 2021 range. A softer USD and a push higher in oil prices have allowed for USD/CAD to trade back below the 1.25 handle. However, trend indicators suggest that the pair are likely to remain in a range in the short run. Keep in mind that the BoC will release its latest MPR next week and given that markets have in part priced in the fact that the central bank is gearing towards tapering asset purchases this reinforces the range trading view. The risk, however, is if the BoC adopt a more cautious stance in light of rising virus cases and subsequent renewed restrictive measures. That being said, support resides at 1.2465-75, which is protecting the YTD lows thus far, while on the topside, rallies have been capped at 1.2625-35.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

CAD/JPY is beginning to look rather constructive as the cross continues to build on a series of lower lows. A break above near term resistance at 87.60 in focus for a push towards 88+. However, should trendline support give way this raises the risk that a short-term top may be in place for the cross, which could see a move below 86.00 in quick fashion.

CAD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

