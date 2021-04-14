S&P 500 Continues to Trade Around Highs as Big Banks Beat on Earnings

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eyes Key Resistance as US Dollar Loses Steam
2021-04-14 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
USD/CAD Weakness Set to Continue, Support Under Pressure
2021-04-14 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster
2021-04-14 07:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
More View more
S&P 500 Continues to Trade Around Highs as Big Banks Beat on Earnings

S&P 500 Continues to Trade Around Highs as Big Banks Beat on Earnings

Izaac Brook,

JPM, GS, WFC Earnings Talking Points:

  • JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo all reported Q1 EPS strongly above the consensus estimates.
  • Bank stocks have benefitted from the rise in US yields in 2021.
  • The US economic outlook is continuing to brighten on vaccinations and stimulus.
S&P 500 Continues to Trade Around Highs as Big Banks Beat on Earnings

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 point to the index opening around the fresh all-time-highs set yesterday as earnings season kicks off with blowout numbers from some of the largest US banks. JPMorgan reported Q1 EPS of 4.50 versus an estimate of 3.05, Goldman Sachs reported Q1 EPS of 18.60 verses an estimate of 10.06, and Wells Fargo reported Q1 EPS of 1.05 versus an estimate of 0.68. Strength from the financial sector can be a further tailwind to a stronger economic recovery.

S&P 500 E-Mini Futures – 45 Minute Time Frame (April 2021)

S&P 500, S&P500, S&P Futures, SPY

Chart created by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

Overall, strong beats in earnings painted a sharp comparison to the banks’ Q1 2020 earnings, when they set aside billions in loan-loss reserves as the economic outlook darkened. The outlook has vastly improved over the past year as vaccinations, fiscal stimulus, and easy monetary policy have supported the economy through the height of the Covid-induced recession. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo both announced the release of billions in loan-loss reserves that had been set aside at the onset of the pandemic as the depth of losses seen last spring look less likely.

US 10yr Treasury Yields & XLF Financial Sector ETF (December 2020 – April 2021)

US Yields, XLF ETF, US Yields and Bank Stocks

Chart created by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

Banks have seen both their earnings and their share prices rise alongside the rise in longer-term US yields that took hold at the beginning of 2021. As interest rates rise, the profit margins and earnings of banks rise as they charge more to lend and make more off of their ongoing activities. While the rise in 10yr yields has been bullish for banks through the end of March, further increases in yields seem to have been put on pause, with the 10yr yield remaining below the 1.70% level. Without further moves higher in yields, bank stocks may struggle to move much higher than their current levels.

--- Written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

