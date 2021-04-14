News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eyes Key Resistance as US Dollar Loses Steam
2021-04-14 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
2021-04-14 18:34:00
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Williams: - The economy is picking up, but there are still several bottlenecks - I expect that bottlenecks and shortages will subside
  • Fed's Williams: The Fed knows how to cope with inflation that is too high, and has the tools to do so
  • Fed's Williams: - In a year or two, the United States will be able to reclaim many of the lost jobs - For the next few years, there will be no conflict between the Fed's job and inflation targets
  • Fed's Williams: - The economy is quite a long way from full employment - Inflation may be unpredictable, but it is expected to remain reasonably stable near the 2% target
  • Fed's Williams: - Fed policies and government assistance will enable a successful recovery - Increased COVID-19 vaccines and increased market operation could help to prevent long-term economic harm
  • Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/04/14/Gold-Technical-Analysis-XAU-USD-Teases-Breakout-BTC-Coinbase-grab-headlines.html $Gold $GC https://t.co/9X9hVQLPSx
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% Gold: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MmkjYGLUPB
  • Seems there are some people out there that aren't paying their dues to the diamond hands crowd https://t.co/MFBkHWTszv
  • https://t.co/P72plWgBYG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UXKutshc82
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply

Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

WTI US Crude Oil Outlook:

  • Oil prices push higher amid reports of shrinking supply
  • US Dollar weakness continues to support higher prices, coupled with rising demand
  • Vaccine rollouts remain a key catalyst for short-term price action

{{AD}

US Crude oil prices have continued to surge after declining stockpiles provided bulls the opportunity to break through resistance, formed by key Fibonacci levels of recent major moves.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

After recovering to pre-pandemic levels, bullish momentum temporarily stalled at 6064.2, (the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the historical move) pushing price action into a tight range, between the confines of symmetrical triangle.

However, the release of both the API (American Petroleum Institute) and EIA (Energy Information Administration) reports have supported Oil’s bullish narrative, allowing buyers to regain dominance over short-term price action.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI Technical Analysis

With US Crude Oil prices are currently trading above both the 8 and 34-period EMA on the daily and monthly chart, the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) continues to linger into overbought territory. Meanwhile,a MACD crossover below the zero line indicates that bullish momentum may continue to gain traction, which could see WTI Crude Oil testing the next level of resistance, currently residing at the key psychological level of 6500.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Learn the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

WTI – US Crude Oil Monthly Chart

Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Although hopes of a swift economic recovery continue to support the demand for major commodities, the decision to pause the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has increased concerns of further global lockdowns, forming a hinderance for further gains.

WTI – US Crude Oil Daily Chart

Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

WTI - US Crude Oil Client Sentiment

Oil - US Crude Bullish
Oil - US Crude Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 28% 0%
Weekly -29% 51% -5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 58.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.41 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.76% lower than yesterday and 19.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.84% higher than yesterday and 27.46% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Oil - US Crude price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

