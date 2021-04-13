News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-13 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices May Break Range on OPEC Update, US CPI Data
2021-04-13 06:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Wall Street
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Gold
News
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
2021-04-13 13:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-13 10:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Strength Likely to Resume
2021-04-13 08:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels
2021-04-12 20:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise

US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, CPI Price Analysis & News

  • US CPI Prints Ahead of Estimates
  • USD Dips, Gold Gains, S&P 500 Whipsaws

US CPI Prices Ahead of Expectations

BOTTOM LINE: US CPI rose 0.6% on the month, 0.1ppts above expectations, which saw the yearly rate at 2.6% (highest since Aug 2018), ahead of the 2.5% consensus. Meanwhile, the core reading also printed ahead of forecast at 0.3% on the month and 1.6% on the year. However, with the Federal Reserve covering at length that they will look through the inflation spike in the next few months as they remain adamant that inflation will be transitory, this data point has little in the way of policy implications. In turn, markets saw a broadly muted reaction.

MARKET REACTION: In response to the higher than expected figure, the US Dollar dipped to 92.00, which in turn saw the Euro in particular pick up a slight bid, although this was very much in line with the option implied move. That said, in light of the USD slipping, gold edged up $10 to $1740, while the US 10yr fell 3bps to 1.66% with both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 seeing a choppy reaction.

USD, US RATES & GOLD REACTION TO US CPI

US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&amp;P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise

Source: Refintiv

LOOKING AHEAD: Additional tier 1 data from the US will be in focus with the US retail sales scheduled later this week where risks are tilted to the upside.

How to Trade After a News Release

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&amp;P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

