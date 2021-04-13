News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Output as OPEC Upgrades Demand Forecast
2021-04-13 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Break Range on OPEC Update, US CPI Data
2021-04-13 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-13 20:00:00
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
2021-04-13 13:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Strength Likely to Resume
2021-04-13 08:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
BoE Chief Econimist (Hawk) is to Step Down From BoE After June Meeting

Grab SPAC Set to Take Markets by Storm, After Commanding $40 Billion Valuation

Brendan Fagan,

Key SPAC Talking Points

  • Grab Holdings is set to be the largest SPAC listing ever, valued at $40 Billion
  • Astronomical valuation has seen the value of Grab Holdings double in just under two years
  • US SPACs have raised over $99 billion in 2021 alone, with a total of 306 registered blank check companies

Grab Holdings is set to take US markets by storm, as the Singapore-based company announced it was merging with Altimeter Growth Corp. and would soon be listed on the Nasdaq exchange. The deal, totaling $39.6 billion, sets a new record for the largest SPAC deal. Grab, which focuses on ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payments has seen its valuation more than double from $15 billion in just 18 months.

Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

SPAC IPO Transactions by Year

Courtesy of spacinsider.com

Despite the massive size of the Grab SPAC deal, the excitement surrounding the SPAC market has simmered in recent weeks, as the broader retail mania that dominated US markets for much of the winter slowly began to dissipate.

The retail mania that dominated markets just a few months ago was significant enough to force the Securities and Exchange Commission to monitor and scrutinize the sheer volume of SPAC deals taking place. The SEC has outlined a desire to see clearer disclosures from SPACs, and they wish to dispel the notion that SPACs are free to tout projections with less liability risk.

US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 7% 2%
Weekly -4% 9% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

SPAC Boom

There has been a record $99 billion raised in 2021 courtesy of 306 US-listed SPACs. Perhaps more astounding, 434 SPACs are currently on the market and seeking an acquisition target. Despite the recent lull in the SPAC market, the Grab deal will surely reignite the focus on alternative public listings.

SPAC Status by Year of IPO

Courtesy of spacinsider.com

Top Performing SPACs Post-Listing

Chart courtesy of SPAC Analytics

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

US Tech 100