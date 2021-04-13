Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bulls Force Their Way to Fresh Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Output as OPEC Upgrades Demand Forecast
2021-04-13 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Break Range on OPEC Update, US CPI Data
2021-04-13 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
2021-04-13 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Strength Likely to Resume
2021-04-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
More View more
Notice

BoE Chief Econimist (Hawk) is to Step Down From BoE After June Meeting

Real Time News
  • NY Fed Treasury purchase schedule remains unchanged - BBG
  • Silver posting a strong session, now up 2.3% on the day. In recent trade, silver has struggled to break above the 50-day EMA $XAG $USD https://t.co/BetnXeKLj3
  • Bitcoin sets another record high. BTC/USD gains traction in anticipation of Coinbase IPO. Get your $btc market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/twYdOVA0hW https://t.co/EXlj1yWjyL
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 19:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-13
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.28% Gold: 0.78% Oil - US Crude: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YIgPqIQiO8
  • Mitch McConnell: There is no GOP support for repealing the tax bill $USD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XaeYYJbglR
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) continues to trade lower after losing the uptrend from the February and March swing lows. Get your $USD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/bvAaeNSVO3 https://t.co/tfKhSt85iN
  • Fed: - Directors of the Federal Reserve saw inflation increasing to 2% or even above
  • Fed: - Directors saw economic recovery gaining momentum - Directors are upbeat about the future, but there is still a lot of doubt - No change in the discount rate was requested by directors of all 12 districts
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bulls Force Their Way to Fresh Highs

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bulls Force Their Way to Fresh Highs

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast:

  • Bitcoin sets another record high
  • BTC/USD gains traction in anticipation of Coinbase IPO
  • Moving Average continues to support the current trend
Advertisement

After breaking above the symmetrical triangle identified in last week’s Bitcoin analysis, bulls and bears battled it out in an effort to gain control of the primary trend. Bitcoin bulls have dominated price action after setting yet another record high, above the key psychological level of $63,000.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

With institutional interest supporting the upward trajectory that has prevailed since last year, the looming Coinbase IPO appears to be catalyzing Bitcoin price action, allowing bulls to achieve their seventh consecutive month of record highs.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

Following breaking above the symmetrical triangle, bulls were able to drive the price of Bitcoin above prior resistance at the March 2021 high, which currently holds as support, allowing them to set another record above $63,000.

With price action trading above both the 8 and 20-period EMA, both the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continue to test the upper bounds of their range, indicating that BTC/USD may soon enter into overbought territory.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of risk management
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bulls Force Their Way to Fresh Highs

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Although cryptocurrencies continue to face rigorous scrutiny by global regulators, crowd psychology and speculation remain the primary catalysts of crypto price action with numerous alt coins now beginning to outpace Bitcoin’s recent performance. Should this dynamic continue, bears may push the price of Bitcoin towards the psychological level of $60,000, which could act as support.

However, the 100% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2021 move along with the upward slope in the RSI & CCI may continue to hold Bitcoin bulls at bay, with the next level of resistance holding at $65,000.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
2021-04-13 13:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-13 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Soars to a New All-Time High, Ripple (XRP/USD) Surge Continues
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Soars to a New All-Time High, Ripple (XRP/USD) Surge Continues
2021-04-13 11:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Bearish for GBP/JPY | Webinar
Market Sentiment Data Bearish for GBP/JPY | Webinar
2021-04-13 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
USDOLLAR