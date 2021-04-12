US Dollar Bear Exit Persists, GBP & AUD Longs Slashed - COT Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
2021-04-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-12 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-12 16:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Federal budget deficit grew to record $1.7 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year $USD
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.14% France 40: -0.16% US 500: -0.17% Wall Street: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/uRI0iUYSKG
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (MAR) Actual: $-660B Expected: $-658B Previous: $-311B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • https://t.co/X2tsfqUj92
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (MAR) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-658B Previous: $-311B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • $EURUSD is trading back near the multi week high of 1.1920. This level has acted as resistance over the past week as the pair attempts to recover from multi month lows set near the 1.1700 level into April. $EUR $USD https://t.co/4cARW7i4Lu
  • Australian #Dollar Forecast: #Aussie Support Grind- $AUDUSD Breakout Pending - https://t.co/9y0ExrLkAu https://t.co/qV2NpoNuzP
  • US 10yr Treasury auction: - Yield 1.680%, WI 1.678% (prev. 1.523%) - 19.14% at high (prev. 27.17%) - Bid-to-Cover: 2.36 (prev. 2.38) $USD
  • Fed's Rosengren: - Expects "unusually strong post-pandemic recovery" - Running economy hot for prolonged periods has risks - Highly accommodative policy is currently appropriate - Financial stability risks are a threat in next recession #Fed $USD
  • ECB's Centeno: - Support measures should stay in place while needed - Premature removal of stimulus may result in substantial costs #ECB $EUR
US Dollar Bear Exit Persists, GBP & AUD Longs Slashed - COT Report

US Dollar Bear Exit Persists, GBP & AUD Longs Slashed - COT Report

Justin McQueen, Analyst

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, COT Report –Analysis

  • USD Short Covering Persists
  • AUD/USD Longs Slashed, Bears to Engage at 0.7700
  • Oversized GBP Pullback on Position Squaring

US Dollar Bear Exit Persists, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Longs Slashed - COT Report

It’s a familiar story in the G10 space with the latest CFTC positioning update showing another round of USD short covering as net shorts were cut by $2.17bln, with overall short USD bets at the lowest since May 2020. The only currency to be bought against the greenback had been the Japanese Yen with net shorts reduced by $170mln. That said, given the squeeze in bullish JPY bets, the currency remains heavily oversold and thus I do not rule out an extension in the reversal seen in spot JPY over the past week with USDJPY back below 109.

The largest positioning change on an open interest adjusted basis had occurred in the Australian Dollar as net longs were cut by 2/3. Going forward, as positions are squared, risks remain tilted to the downside for AUD with a move to 0.7700 likely to entice Aussie bears.

Elsewhere, another currency that investors are notable bullish on is the Pound, although, it is worth keeping in mind that last week’s underperformance will likely be reflected in next week’s release. As I have mentioned previously, pullbacks are likely to be exacerbated by positioning, which looks to have been the case in recent sessions, particularly in EUR/GBP. However, with the UK easing lockdown measures further while Europe extends restrictive measures, the recent position clear out may present an opportunity to reload on EUR/GBP pullbacks.

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 10% 9%
Weekly 45% -16% 14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Weekly FX Positioning

US Dollar Bear Exit Persists, GBP &amp; AUD Longs Slashed - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to April 6th, released April 9th)

The Analytical Abilities of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Positioning

US Dollar Bear Exit Persists, GBP &amp; AUD Longs Slashed - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

GBP/USD Positioning

US Dollar Bear Exit Persists, GBP &amp; AUD Longs Slashed - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

AUD/USD Positioning

US Dollar Bear Exit Persists, GBP &amp; AUD Longs Slashed - COT Report

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

If you would like to receive the full COT FX breakdown, contact IG.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
South African Rand Technical Set-ups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
South African Rand Technical Set-ups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
2021-04-12 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Will Resistance Continue to Block Further Upside?
Gold Price Outlook - Will Resistance Continue to Block Further Upside?
2021-04-12 12:00:00
Short EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 11:30:00
Advertisement