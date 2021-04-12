News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
2021-04-12 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted to the Downside in Week Ahead
2021-04-11 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Even as Powell Highlights Strong Recovery
2021-04-12 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - Will Resistance Continue to Block Further Upside?
2021-04-12 12:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Strong PPI Readings Boost Yields, USD Rises
2021-04-12 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP to Resume Bearish Trend
2021-04-12 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower
2021-04-09 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY at a Big Spot for Directional Themes
2021-04-10 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Tenreyro Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.77%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xcAJAhXppm
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/oj85t8RI6W
  • The US Dollar is remaining weaker into the new week, with the $DXY currently trading around 92.10. After hitting a multi month high above 93.00 in late March, the Dollar Index has headed lower amidst a pause in the rise in US yields. $USD https://t.co/SFhi4bTX8k
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.36% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pj3UWUxrrO
  • 🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) Actual: 5.52% Expected: 5.4% Previous: 5.03% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • 🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (FEB) Actual: -3.7% Previous: -2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • 🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (FEB) Actual: -3.6% Expected: -3% Previous: -1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
Gold Price Outlook - Will Resistance Continue to Block Further Upside?

Gold Price Outlook - Will Resistance Continue to Block Further Upside?

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold’s progress blocked for now.
  • Inflation data, US Treasury auctions on deck.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The price of gold continues to find its path to higher prices blocked by a cluster of resistance levels, and with important US sales and inflation data this, and a sizeable US Treasury auction on deck today, the precious may slip lower. The latest US core inflation reading will be released tomorrow, April 13, while the march retail sales figures will be released on Wednesday. Both are high-importance events and need to be closely followed. There are also speeches by Fed chair Jerome Powell and a range of Fed members throughout the week that need to be factored in.

Later today, a double US Treasury auction with the central bank selling a combined $96 billion of 3- and 10-year USTs, while tomorrow there are $24 billion UST 30-years up for grabs. Any reticence from the market towards these sales will push up yields, weighing on gold. Ten-year US Treasuries currently yield 1.665%, just eight basis points lower than its recent 14-month high print.

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the DailyFXCalendar

The daily chart shows gold trading around $1,742/oz. and near a cluster of resistance levels. The 50-day simple average is at $1,743.7/oz. before 4 prior highs between $1,757/oz. and $1,760/oz. come into play. And above here lies the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March-August 2020 move at $1,763.5/oz. There is a reason for bulls to be optimistic however with the recent double-bottom formation suggesting positive sentiment is growing in the market.

Gold Daily Price Chart (February 2020 – April 12, 2021)

Gold Price Outlook - Will Resistance Continue to Block Further Upside?
Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 8% 5%
Weekly 5% 13% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Client sentiment data show 81.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.31 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Technical Set-ups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
South African Rand Technical Set-ups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
2021-04-12 12:00:00
Short EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 11:30:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Testing Support as Correction Looms
DAX 30 Forecast: Testing Support as Correction Looms
2021-04-12 10:00:00
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits a New Record High, Ripple (XRP/USD) Soars, Coinbase to List on Nasdaq
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hits a New Record High, Ripple (XRP/USD) Soars, Coinbase to List on Nasdaq
2021-04-12 09:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish