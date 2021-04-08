News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/NZD Key Levels
2021-04-08 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Mid-Week Strategy Check-Up
2021-04-07 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle After Dual Crises, but Long-term Bullish Potential Remains
2021-04-07 19:12:00
Crude Oil Prices Choppy, Rising Geopolitical Risks to Spark Oil Volatility
2021-04-07 10:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-07 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech
2021-04-08 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will a Double Bottom Pattern Spark Price Gains?
2021-04-07 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-04-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FTSE 100 Poised to Extend Gains Despite AstraZeneca Vaccine Concerns - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/04/08/FTSE-100-Poised-to-Extend-Gains-Despite-AstraZeneca-Vaccine-Concerns.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #ftse100 #UK100 https://t.co/xdPjVfonsY
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.42% Germany 30: 0.28% France 40: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nl7lt1CiPe
  • 🇫🇷 Balance of Trade (FEB) Actual: €-5.25B Previous: €-4.19B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/9ck39f1rF3
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Balance of Trade (FEB) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Previous: €-3.95B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (MAR) Actual: 49.8 Previous: 51.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • Gold prices rebounded modestly as APAC traders digested the FOMC meeting minutes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance at an IMF seminar on Thursday will be closely eyed. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/08/Gold-Price-Outlook-Edging-Higher-as-USD-Falls-Traders-Eye-Powell-Speech.html https://t.co/ZCfEEpyduA
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (MAR) Actual: 49 Previous: 41.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average of blue-chip stocks is likely to outperform the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 if worries about inflation force the Fed to trim stimulus sooner than expected. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/G0F0MUOOtw https://t.co/KWroEAicCZ
  • 🇯🇵 Consumer Confidence (MAR) Actual: 36.1 Previous: 33.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech

Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices coiled up slightly as the US Dollar erased gains, Treasury yields fell during APAC hours
  • Traders await Jerome Powell’s speech at an IMF seminar for his take on global growth
  • The world’s largest gold ETF suffered outflow, with holdings falling to the lowest since May 2020
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Download our fresh Q2 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices erased early losses and traded modestly higher during Thursday’s APAC midday session after falling 0.41% a day ago. Selling pressure on the precious metal alleviated as the DXY US Dollar index eased gains and the 10-year Treasury yield fell despite improved risk appetite.

Last night’s FOMC meeting minutes underscored the Fed’s dovish stance in the wake of transitory inflation pressure. The central bank committed to maintain the current accommodative policy until the economy shows “substantial further progress” towards its full employment and inflation targets before considering tapering. The Fed intended to communicate well in advance of the time when progress could be judged “substantial enough to warrant a change in the pace of purchases”.

Asia-Pacific investors digested the Fed’s dovish rhetoric and embraced a ‘risk-on’ session, with equity indices marching higher in most of the regional markets. A reduced appetite for safety sent the US Dollar lower, buoying gold and platinum prices. Looking ahead, traders are waiting for a speech from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday at a virtual IMF seminar, in which he will likely share his views on global recovery and the monetary policy outlook. The US weekly initial jobless claims data will also be closely eyed.

In the medium term, the prospects of a stronger economic recovery, alongside President Joe Biden’s fresh $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan, may continue to encourage investors to shift their capital into risk assets such as equities for yield and growth. Non-yielding precious metals appear lackluster against this backdrop, especially if real yields continue to rise.

Gold Prices vs. DXY US Dollar Index

Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The world’s largest gold ETF - SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) – saw continuous net capital outflows over the past few weeks. The number of GLD shares outstanding fell to 353.0 million on April 6th from a recent high of 407.1 million observed on January 4th, marking 54.1 million shares of decline. Gold prices have fallen by 11.8% during the same period. Gold prices and the number of outstanding GLD shares have exhibited a strong positive correlation of 0.87 over the past 12 months (chart below).

Gold Price vs. GLD ETF Shares Outstanding – 12 Months

Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices are testing an immediate resistance level at US$ 1,744 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. A successful attempt would probably intensify near term buying pressure and carve a path for price to challenge the next key resistance at US$ 1,785 (28.3% Fibonacci retracement). A failed attempt however, would lead to further consolidation within a range-bound condition between US$ 1,676 and 1,744. The primary trend remains bearish-biased, as suggested by the downward-sloped 50- and 100-day SMA lines, although the 20-day SMA seems to be edging up.The MACD indicator is trending higher beneath the neutral midpoint, suggesting that selling pressure is fading and momentum is tilted towards the upside.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech
Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 5% 1%
Weekly -4% 37% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Stoxx 50 Fades From Post-Pandemic High, Broader Rally Remains Intact
Euro Stoxx 50 Fades From Post-Pandemic High, Broader Rally Remains Intact
2021-04-08 05:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will a Double Bottom Pattern Spark Price Gains?
Gold Price Forecast: Will a Double Bottom Pattern Spark Price Gains?
2021-04-07 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish