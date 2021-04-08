News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 08:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
2021-04-08 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle After Dual Crises, but Long-term Bullish Potential Remains
2021-04-07 19:12:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-07 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech
2021-04-08 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will a Double Bottom Pattern Spark Price Gains?
2021-04-07 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-04-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) Actual: 0% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.38% US 500: 0.32% FTSE 100: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hfbmsLVzBr
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/TnuqiVEs47
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/pH7PtLPWL7
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/i6uTqj1Hz9
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI (MAR) Actual: 61.7 Expected: 54.6 Previous: 53.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Construction PMI (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 54.6 Previous: 53.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.59%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nWZMxuCWC4
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/9M7ckvmEsf
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast

GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Fundamental Analysis: Vaccination Program Provides Real Hope for the Future

The first quarter of 2021 turned out along the lines of our Q1 report. The British Pound rallied towards GBP/USD 1.4200, slightly higher than our expectations, before dropping back to 1.3700. In mirror, EURG/GBP hit a low of 0.8535, just below our 0.8600-0.8800 projected band. Looking ahead to Q2, Sterling should remain better-bid and underpinned at least at current levels, while further upside will likely be more of a struggle, and a longer process, than last quarter’s rally. There are potential roadblocks ahead in Q2 but the British Pound is well positioned to move further ahead even if others want to rein the UK back.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download the full GBP 2Q forecast!
Get My Guide

UK Vaccination Program Powering Ahead

The UK has vaccinated nearly 30 million people (as we write) with a first dose, while over 2.5 million people have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccination. This impressive achievement should translate to a quicker-than-expected re-opening of the UK economy, potentially powering robust economic growth and boosting job prospects. The latest official employment figures will have pleased the government with the unemployment rate falling down to 5%, while the employment rate in the three months to January 2021 was estimated at 75%, marginally lower than the prior quarter. The UK economy is expected to grow by 4.5% this year, according to the latest IMF projections, and this may be upgraded due to the speed and success of the vaccination roll-out along with the substantial fiscal and monetary policies already in place.

While the outlook for the UK economy and Sterling look brighter at the moment, the last EU/UK spat over vaccination doses may slow the UK vaccination plan and weigh on growth. The EU has said that it has the power to block any Covid-19 vaccines leaving the European Union, if manufacturers commitments to the single-block haven’t been met, as the block seeks to increase vaccinations to stem a growing third wave of the virus.

Bank of England (BOE) Unlikely to Change Course

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to keep all policy settings on hold in Q2 as the economy continues to recover. The recently mooted idea that the UK central bank would cut rates again, and talk of negative rates, has now been priced out by the market. The next move in interest rates is now expected to be higher, but not for some time. Inflation remains well below target of a sustainable 2% and this, along with growth, will be the main focus of the BoE in the months ahead. The yield on the 10-year gilt has risen to levels not seen since the end of 2019 and surged from its mid-pandemic low of 10 basis points to a current level of 78 basis points. Rising yields in part reflect growing economic confidence and, down the line, higher interest rates.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
2021-04-08 09:30:00
Short EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/NOK: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-08 09:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Losses Possible After Resistance Holds
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Losses Possible After Resistance Holds
2021-04-08 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bullish