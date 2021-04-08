British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Losses Possible After Resistance Holds

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 08:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/NZD Key Levels
2021-04-08 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle After Dual Crises, but Long-term Bullish Potential Remains
2021-04-07 19:12:00
Crude Oil Prices Choppy, Rising Geopolitical Risks to Spark Oil Volatility
2021-04-07 10:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-07 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech
2021-04-08 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will a Double Bottom Pattern Spark Price Gains?
2021-04-07 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-04-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/i6uTqj1Hz9
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI (MAR) Actual: 61.7 Expected: 54.6 Previous: 53.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Construction PMI (MAR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 54.6 Previous: 53.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.59%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nWZMxuCWC4
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/9M7ckvmEsf
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.64% Gold: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EJuZEKccCE
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.41% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.40% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/I6MiKA9ff8
  • FTSE 100 Poised to Extend Gains Despite AstraZeneca Vaccine Concerns - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/04/08/FTSE-100-Poised-to-Extend-Gains-Despite-AstraZeneca-Vaccine-Concerns.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #ftse100 #UK100 https://t.co/xdPjVfonsY
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.42% Germany 30: 0.28% France 40: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nl7lt1CiPe
  • 🇫🇷 Balance of Trade (FEB) Actual: €-5.25B Previous: €-4.19B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Losses Possible After Resistance Holds

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Losses Possible After Resistance Holds

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • EUR/GBP has moved higher for the past two days but is beginning to slide back in early European business Thursday and that move lower will likely continue.
  • The cross has failed to rise above a congestion area on the charts dating back to the first few days of March and that suggests at least some of this week’s advance will be retraced.
Advertisement

EUR/GBP set to slide lower

EUR/GBP has been rising this week in a counter-trend move that could well be over already. As the chart below shows, the cross advanced this week from Monday’s low at 0.8472 to a high Wednesday at 0.8663. However, Thursday has seen minor losses so far, suggesting the advance has already run out of steam.

Wednesday’s peak was just under the high at 0.8668 dating back to March 3 and, significantly, the price has failed to break above the congested area highlighted by the oval shape on the following chart. There is therefore a possibility of a slide right back to the Monday low. If this proves wrong, then any renewed climb will likely be halted by the February 26 high at 0.8731.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (February 25 – April 8, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q2 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The latest moves in EUR/GBP have come despite a lack of news to account for them. Both the EU and the UK medicines regulators said Wednesday that the benefits of having the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks, so there was little there to move the cross.

The EU is still seen to be lagging behind the UK in vaccinating its citizens, arguably meaning the economic recovery in the bloc will be weaker than in the UK. Note though that German factory orders rose in February by 1.2% month/month, up from the previous 0.8%.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide
EUR/GBP Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 22% 6%
Weekly -26% 20% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 08:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech
Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech
2021-04-08 06:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 Fades From Post-Pandemic High, Broader Rally Remains Intact
Euro Stoxx 50 Fades From Post-Pandemic High, Broader Rally Remains Intact
2021-04-08 05:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish