EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last?
2021-04-07 02:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices Choppy, Rising Geopolitical Risks to Spark Oil Volatility
2021-04-07 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Forecast: Equities May Extend Gains on Falling Treasury Yields
2021-04-07 07:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-06 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes
2021-04-07 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (02/APR) Actual: -5.1% Previous: -2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.77%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 72.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EdN2xQwfo1
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (02/APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/f4Sufcfhif
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.86% Gold: -0.38% Silver: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/03IyvAT9ER
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gdD3rsHmXa
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.61% France 40: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UehOowWU6O
  • - Says god willing is interest rates will fall to single digits $TRY
  • Turkish President Erdogan says determined to bring inflation to single digits $TRY
Crude Oil Prices Choppy, Rising Geopolitical Risks to Spark Oil Volatility

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Crude Oil Price Analysis & News

  • Crude Oil Choppy Conditions Persist
  • API Inventories Show Larger Than Expected Drawdown
  • Geopolitical Risks on the Rise

Since the OPEC outcome, which on the whole had been a surprise, oil prices have remained relatively rangebound as the market battles the cross-currents of a stronger economic recovery with a resurgence of virus cases. Going back to the OPEC decision, last week oil ministers unexpectedly agreed to ease production curbs, which will see roughly 2.3mbpd back online from now until July. This also comes at a time where large oil importers such as India are seeing a rise in Covid cases. Therefore, going forward, heightened volatility is likely to persist for the crude oil market.

Oil Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q2 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

API Recap: Overnight, the latest API inventory data showed a larger than expected drawdown of 2.6mln barrels (exp. 1.4mln drawdown), which has kept oil prices afloat for now. Looking ahead towards the DoE report, expectations are for a drawdown of 1.4mln barrels.

Geopolitical Risks: Another factor to consider is rising geopolitical risks, which can increase the likelihood of short-term spikes in Brent and WTI crude futures. Iran had earlier confirmed that its commercial ship in the Red Sea had been slightly damaged by an explosion. Elsewhere, a recent step-up in the Russian military checks around borders of the Ukraine have garnered attention in recent sessions, resulting in notable weakness in the Russian Rouble, but as tensions begin to rise, oil prices may be subject to a bout of volatility.

Brent Crude Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

IG Client Sentiment

Retail trader data shows 67.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.10 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.69% lower than yesterday and 13.39% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.11% higher than yesterday and 7.27% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias.

Source: IG, DailyFX

How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Get My Guide

Short EUR/JPY - Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-07 10:00:00
EUR/GBP Price - Finding Life Difficult at Current Levels, May Look to Fade Lower
2021-04-07 09:14:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
