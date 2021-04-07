News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last?
2021-04-07 02:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Forecast: Equities May Extend Gains on Falling Treasury Yields
2021-04-07 07:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-06 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into April- XAU/USD Risks Breakout
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook
2021-04-06 13:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD has been gaining ground for the past fortnight so a short spell of profit-taking is to be expected.
  • It may not be long, however, before the longer-term upward trend reasserts itself.
GBP/USD profit-taking may continue near-term

GBP/USD is looking weaker in early European business Wednesday after its recent gains. That, though, is to be expected after the previous advance and may continue near-term before the upward trend resumes. Looking at the hourly chart below, a couple of support levels need to be watched: the March 25 low at 1.3670 and the March 30 low at 1.3706. If those break, steeper losses would likely follow.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 24 – April 7, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

You can check out our forecast for GBP in Q2 by clicking here

From a fundamental perspective, the latest slip lower may be linked to news that a trial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine in children has been halted while the UK’s medicines regulator investigates a possible link with rare blood clots in adults. However, that should be offset by news that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is being rolled out in the UK two weeks earlier than expected, making it the third vaccine to be approved in the country.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund forecast Tuesday that the UK economy would grow by 5.3% this year, up from a previous forecast of 4.5% that it made in January. That compares with forecasts of 3.6% for Germany and 4.4% for the Eurozone as a whole.

Like to know the DailyFX analysts’ top trade ideas? If so, click here

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

GBP/USD
Bearish