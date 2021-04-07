News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last?
2021-04-07 02:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-06 22:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into April- XAU/USD Risks Breakout
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook
2021-04-06 13:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes
2021-04-06 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidating Below $60K, #Ripple (XRP) Surges to Multi-Year Highs - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/07/Bitcoin-BTC-Consolidating-Below-60K-Ripple-XRP-Surges-to-Multi-Year-Highs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $BTC $XRP https://t.co/hABNnyOYbB
  • Bank of Thailand Minutes of Latest Policy Meeting: Thai MPC stands ready to use additional policy tools if needed. To closely monitor FX markets, capital flows -BBG $USDTHB
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.12% Gold: -0.35% Silver: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3GM4pdd3GA
  • The US Dollar continues to consolidate against most ASEAN currencies, such as the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah. But, it might make more gains against the Thai Baht. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/QoYituoEh0 https://t.co/1NKsgnxt2c
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FJJJIfYiEj
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last? #Euro $EURJPY $EURUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/07/Euro-Forecast-EURUSD-and-EURJPY-May-Rise-as-Long-Bets-Fade-Will-This-Last.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/MdZjoilPoY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.41%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7L9Us3E4ig
  • Stocks on Wall street retreated from record highs amid thin volume, with the tech sector leading the decline. The Hang Seng Index looks set to trade higher after a holiday break, while Australia’s ASX 200 eyes a key resistance. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/07/SP-500-Pauses-Record-Rally-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-Edge-Higher.html https://t.co/HJy8eCBzXc
  • The Canadian Dollar may rise against the Japanese Yen as a relatively less-dovish Bank of Canada overshadows the Bank of Japan in the long run. This is despite a 28-day lockdown in Ontario. Get your $CAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/pMuPpRewFt https://t.co/4XngNHjFzv
  • Japanese Parliament approves Nakagawa's BoJ nomination - BBG $USDJPY
Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidating Below $60K, Ripple (XRP) Surges to Multi-Year Highs

Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidating Below $60K, Ripple (XRP) Surges to Multi-Year Highs

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Bitcoin, Ripple, BTC/USD, XRP/USD, SEC – Talking Points:

  • The gradual adoption of cryptocurrencies by several multinational institutions has painted a rather bullish outlook for the digital asset space.
  • Bitcoin prices appear to be eyeing a push to fresh yearly highs, as the popular cryptocurrency continues to digest gains just below key psychological resistance.
  • Ripples native coin, XRP, seems poised to extend gains as prices validate the topside break of an Ascending Triangle pattern.
As mentioned in previous reports, the gradual adoption of Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies in general, by several well-known financial institutions and companies has painted a rather bullish longer-term outlook for the digital asset space. Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and has begun accepting the popular cryptocurrency as a form of payment, while Bank of New York Mellon stated that it would treat the anti-fiat asset the same as any other financial asset.

Visa is the latest multinational to embrace blockchain technology, with the company announcing its payments network will utilize a stable coin backed by US dollars to settle transactions over Ethereum. These developments may serve as a springboard for broad cryptocurrencies to climb higher in the coming months. Indeed, Ripple’s native coin , XRP, has surged over 94% in the last three days and pushed back above the $1 handle for the first time since early 2018.

This move appears to be linked to progress in Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the SEC, with the market cheering the company’s ability to ensure its private emails are redacted from the public record. XRP has recovered all lost ground since news of the SEC lawsuit broke in December of 2020, which resulted in the digital asset tumbling over 75% in just one day. A series of bullish technical indicators suggests that this recent period of strength may endure in the weeks ahead.

Ripple (XRP/USD) Daily Chart – Ascending Triangle Break Points to Further Gains

Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidating Below $60K, Ripple (XRP) Surges to Multi-Year Highs

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

The technical outlook for XRP appears overtly bullish, as prices validate the topside break of an Ascending Triangle pattern and slice through key psychological resistance at 1.000.

With the RSI storming to its highest levels since November, and the slopes of all six moving averages notably steepening, the path of least resistance seems heavily skewed to the upside.

That being said, failure to gain a firm foothold above the 127.2% Fibonacci (1.1099) could open the door for a short-term pullback to former resistance-turned-support at the 2020 high (0.7800). However, a deep correction seems relatively unlikely given the flurry of bullish technical signals on display.

Ultimately, a daily close above 1.1100 is needed to intensify buying pressure and bring the Ascending Triangle’s implied measured move (1.1974) into the crosshairs.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart – Consolidating Just Shy of Record High

Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidating Below $60K, Ripple (XRP) Surges to Multi-Year Highs

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

Bitcoin prices are continuing to consolidate in a tight range between the 61.8% Fibonacci (61298) and the 34-EMA (55455), after failing to clear the record high set in mid-March (61699).

Bullish moving average stacking, in combination with the RSI and MACD indicators tracking firmly above their respective neutral midpoints, suggests that further gains may be in the offing.

A daily close above 61,300 would probably signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and bring the 100% Fibonacci (72503) into play.

However, if this resistance level remains intact, a pullback to the trend-defining 55-EMA (52505) may play out.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

