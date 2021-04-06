News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Recovery Emerges with RSI on Track to Threaten Downward Trend
2021-04-06 14:00:00
EUR/USD to Stay Subdued as IMF Highlights US Outperformance
2021-04-06 13:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook
2021-04-06 13:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes
2021-04-06 17:30:00
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 09:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

USD/JPY Price Action:

USD/JPY continues to trade within a key confluent zone, formed by Fibonacci levels from historical moves of prominence. Despite recent economic data indicating that the US economy is currently experiencing a robust recovery, with both Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and ISM Services PMI surpassing expectations, longer-dated Treasury Yields have taken a step back, pushing the greenback lower.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Meanwhile, safe-haven currencies remain at the mercy of risk-sentiment, and the technicals may help to decipher near-term price action as the battle between bulls and bears persists.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
New to Forex? We’ve got you covered
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

After depreciating for most of 2020, the US Dollar has managed to recover most of its losses against its major counterparts, with USD bulls eager to return to pre-pandemic levels. Although a break above both the 20-period Moving Average and the falling wedge formation indicated an acceleration of momentum, the key psychological level of 111.00 continues to hold the bulls at bay.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

While price action continues to trade within a well-defined range, a break above the key psychological level of 111.00 could see USD/JPY continuing along an upward trajectory, with the next level of resistance coming in at 112.38, the 50% retracement level of the 2015-2016 move.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Interested in our analysts Q2 forecasts?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Meanwhile, RSI divergence on the daily chart indicates that the upward momentum could be losing steam as bears exert pressure, driving prices towards 109.170, the 38.2% retracement level of the 2015-2016 move, which is currently providing support for USD/JPY. If the Dollar Yen exchange rate fall below the 20-period MA and Fibonacci support, the next support level resides at 108.739, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2016 move.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of risk management
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Client Sentiment

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 39.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.53 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.42% lower than yesterday and 13.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.53% lower than yesterday and 1.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -6% -2%
Weekly -8% -9% -9%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

https://www.dailyfx.com/nfp?ref-author=dacostahttps://www.dailyfx.com/usd-jpy

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

