Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Jobs Figures, Vaccine Divergence to Drive USD Higher
2021-04-06 07:00:00
Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower
2021-04-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (MAR) Actual: 44.1 Previous: 47.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-06
  • Bundesbank's Weidmann: - Recent containment measures mean that 3% growth in Germany in 2021 is less likely - 2022 growth could be higher than initially expected $EUR
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (MAR) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 47.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-06
  • Mundell-Fleming model discussion on @BloombergRadio...hugely important concept right now as fiscal and monetary policy have primacy over markets...good segment @tomkeene @lisaabramowicz1
  • - Raises global growth projection to 6% in 2021, up from 5.5% in January - High degree of uncertainty remains, much depends on vaccine rollouts
  • IMF upgrades 2021 US GDP forecast: 6.4% y/y (prior 5.1%) - Upgrades 2021 China GDP forecast: 8.4% y/y prior: 8.1%)
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.20%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Zoa1HxAeyW
  • long-term chart $USD very interesting support bounce from 38.2 fibo, now resistance at underside of trend channel, shows better on weekly (img 2) $DXY https://t.co/9DX3vw5KBh
  • $GBPUSD has given back most of yesterday's gains, falling from 1.3900 to currently trade back around the 1.3840 level. The pair had risen to a two week high yesterday before turning back lower. $GBP $USD https://t.co/fPZXlorkaZ
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ROuymJmncC
Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Short EUR/MXN – Bringing Back the Carry Trade

Advertisement

The first quarter of 2021 has proven stale compared to the end of 2020 for risk-on assets, despite the continuation of a reflation trade from traditional stores of value to growth and cyclical assets. For most emerging market currencies the unwinding of USD shorts has meant rapid devaluation towards the end of the first quarter, with pairs like USD/MXN bouncing back above 4-month highs. But, despite recent moves making EM currencies look expensive, there is still plenty of potential in the second quarter of the year.

That’s why I’m short EUR/MXN in the second quarter, given the Euro’s resilience against EM currencies in the last 6 months, despite risk-on appetite bringing them back from March 2020 lows. From the Mexican side, I expect a pickup in inflation to halt the easing cycle from Mexico’s Central Bank (Banxico). And that’s when the Peso will start to be appealing again as a carry trade, attracting foreign flows which typical leads to domestic currency appreciation.

From the European side, the Euro looks overstretched and I expect the common currency to drift lower as the bloc’s recovery is likely to be subdued. Not only is Europe trying to bounce back from the Covid-19 economic crisis, it is also struggling to administer vaccines, creating internal and external disputes which will also weigh on sentiment in the short-term. Lackluster inflation is a struggle in the Eurozone and I expect this time to be no different, so the Euro is likely to be held back compared to the other G10 currencies. This makes it an appropriate funding currency for a carry trade.

Looking at the weekly chart below, EUR/MXN has only managed to complete about 40% of the retracement from the Covid-19 induced highs. This leaves room for the pair to trend lower towards the second half of the year. Fibonacci levels are key to measure the performance against other benchmarks. The rejection to push above the 23.6% level (25.3462) as investors flocked to safe havens on rising bond yields shows good resilience from sellers to bring the pair lower.

The aim for the short EUR/MXN trade would be to see the pair continue its retracement from the Covid-19 highs with target price set anywhere between the 50% (23.5255) and 61.8% (22.7118) Fibonacci levels as the pair catches up to the likes of USD/MXN.

Weekly EUR/MXN Chart

EURMXN, EUR/MXN, Refinitiv

Chart prepared by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, created with Refinitiv.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Bulls, Euro Sentiment Soft, GBP Vulnerable, AUD Longs Stretched - COT Report
USD Bulls, Euro Sentiment Soft, GBP Vulnerable, AUD Longs Stretched - COT Report
2021-04-06 10:30:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Relaxed U.S. Treasury Yields Augments Rand Strength
USD/ZAR Outlook: Relaxed U.S. Treasury Yields Augments Rand Strength
2021-04-06 10:05:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Soaring to New Highs, Eyeing 15,500
DAX 30 Forecast: Soaring to New Highs, Eyeing 15,500
2021-04-06 09:30:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 09:00:00
Advertisement