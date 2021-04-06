News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery Emerges with RSI on Track to Threaten Downward Trend
2021-04-06 14:00:00
EUR/USD to Stay Subdued as IMF Highlights US Outperformance
2021-04-06 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook
2021-04-06 13:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Yields on the 10yr US Treasury have headed lower today, falling from above 1.70% to currently trade around 1.66%, their lowest point in one week. $USD https://t.co/IvSEV9qnm0
  • $EURCAD has shown strength today, rising from around 1.4800 to currently trade above 1.4860, a one week high. The pair is attempting to rebound from the one-year lows set into April below the 1.4750 level. $EUR $CAD https://t.co/2ajCFNKW22
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Q8POVXfDPL
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.52% US 500: 0.09% Wall Street: -0.07% Germany 30: -0.71% France 40: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ga9WtEkgGi
  • Hey traders! Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/rD3j90GoIj
  • #Gold is attempting to move higher today. The precious metal is currently trading back above the 1,740 level, at its highest point in over a week. 1,740 has been a key level of resistance over the past month and gold may struggle to move higher. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/hjmTPUfUe9
  • EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline from the previous month even as European Central Bank (ECB) officials endorse a dovish forward guidance. Get your $EURUD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Xujw5rg3tD https://t.co/0ItQsBRGHa
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.08% Silver: 1.10% Gold: 0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/X6qqm88o6b
  • So GameStop says it will issue up to 3.5 million new shares and the stock recovers most of its modest slip from yesterday. Diamond Hands indeed
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.13%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VBXqbH8Lwe
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook

Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Gold Price Analysis and News

  • Gold Forming a Double Bottom?
  • US Real Yields Are Still the Best Guide for Gold Direction
  • Key Resistance Break Needed to Alter Gold’s Outlook

Gold Forming a Double Bottom?

Perhaps the first bit of encouraging price action in gold in a while, with the precious metal spending little time below $1700 and forming a double bottom at $1670. Although, as I have said on prior occasions, the technical outlook for gold remains somewhat uninspiring until a close above $1760-65 is made. That said, with US yields refraining from pushing higher in recent sessions this has provided gold with some reprieve, but given that US economic data has been printing strong readings, upside risks do remain for US yields.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q2 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

US Real Yields Are Still the Best Guide for Gold Direction

Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook

Source: Refinitiv

Key Resistance Break Needed to Alter Gold’s Outlook

Taking a closer look into the technicals, the RSI is hovering around 50, which has thus far held firm. However, a positive sign for gold bulls would be for a firm move above 50 to suggest that the outlook may be brightening up for the precious metal. With that in mind, the main area to focus on is $1760-65, in which a move lower in US yields would be needed to help gold test this resistance. Should this area be broken, this paves the way for a move to 1790-1800. While on the flip side, a close below $1670 would likely invalidate the potential recovery and open the doors to $1600.

Gold Chart: Daily Time Frame

Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook

Source: Refinitiv

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 1% 2%
Weekly -3% 35% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD to Stay Subdued as IMF Highlights US Outperformance
EUR/USD to Stay Subdued as IMF Highlights US Outperformance
2021-04-06 13:30:00
Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 11:30:00
USD Bulls, Euro Sentiment Soft, GBP Vulnerable, AUD Longs Stretched - COT Report
USD Bulls, Euro Sentiment Soft, GBP Vulnerable, AUD Longs Stretched - COT Report
2021-04-06 10:30:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Relaxed U.S. Treasury Yields Augments Rand Strength
USD/ZAR Outlook: Relaxed U.S. Treasury Yields Augments Rand Strength
2021-04-06 10:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed